CBRE snags new Singapore head of valuation & advisory services from Knight Frank

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 1:30 PM
According to CBRE, Mr Png brings with him over 17 years of experience in real estate professional services, with a specialisation in land acquisitions and property tax.

PROPERTY consultancy CBRE on Wednesday said it has appointed Png Poh Soon as its head of valuation and advisory services for Singapore, with effect from Jan 2 next year. 

"He will focus on driving the continued growth and success of CBRE's valuation and advisory services, delivering reliable and high-quality real estate valuations to clients," the company said. 

Mr Png will report to Moray Armstrong, managing director of CBRE Singapore, as well as Vamshi KK Nakirekanti, head of valuation and advisory services for South-east Asia.

Mr Armstrong said Mr Png's expertise as a licensed appraiser across all asset types will greatly benefit the group's corporate and institutional clients.

"His vast experience in working with leading multinational companies, financial institutions and regulatory bodies, as well as his extensive network of industry contacts, will further extend CBRE's reach and offerings to grow our valuation business; in particular, expanding our share of pie in mortgage valuation."

Mr Png last served as senior director of valuation and advisory at Knight Frank, where he led various appraisal projects, including Mapletree Business City, Frasers Tower and Jurong Country Club. Prior to that, he was Knight Frank's head of research and consultancy for four years.

He started his career working at the Singapore Land Authority and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.

Mr Png holds a Master of Science (Real Estate) from the National University of Singapore.

Separately, CBRE's latest announcement comes after Savills said that its hiring of a senior CBRE team is well-timed, given that more capital inflows are expected in the city-state from regional markets, BT reported on Tuesday. 

Savills said this "top investment sales team in Singapore" will be key to building a leading investment and capital markets team in the Asia-Pacific.

Jeremy Lake, Galven Tan, Yap Hui Yee and Sophia Lim left CBRE in September, and began work in Savills Singapore last Friday.

