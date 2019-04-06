CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CITY Developments Limited (CDL) has bagged S$500 million in two green loans, marking the first time such financing will be used in Singapore for new property developments, the mainboard-listed developer announced on Friday.
A three-year green loan of S$400 million will be
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg