You are here

Home > Real Estate

CDL, Distrii open Singapore's single largest and tech-driven co-working facility

Thu, May 17, 2018 - 5:11 PM
nshiwei@sph.com.sg

Distrii Republic Plaza Level 7 Showsuite (with example of Managers' Rooms).JPG
One of the rooms at the co-working space located at Republic Plaza, which features Distrii's proprietary enterprise collaboration and productivity tools.
CDL

REAL estate developer City Developments (CDL) and Chinese co-working operator Distrii have joined forces to soft-open Singapore's single largest and tech-driven co-working facility on Thursday.

This facility, which spans 62,000 square feet across six floors, is about the size of 13 basketball courts. It is located at CDL's Republic Plaza, a prime Grade A office building connected to the Raffles Place MRT Station.

Amenities include more than 900 work stations, private offices and customisable team spaces, as well as a 200-person capacity multi-purpose hall and a German burger chain Hans im Glück cafe.

The key feature of this co-working space is Distrii's proprietary enterprise collaboration and productivity tools. This includes a mobile app backed by a cloud-based system and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, focusing on two fronts: office tools and social circles.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For instance, the app can provide access and booking of meeting rooms, as well as support video conferencing and internal administration management.

Additionally, the co-working space is also Distrii's first forray outside China. The official opening will take place in July, and the co-working space has already secured over 60 per cent in occupancy rate. Members include blockchain incubator BitTemple, which takes up the entire workspace on the fifth floor.

Membership - which covers the space and tools - start from S$550 per month, depending on the type of space utilised. Being a member also gives companies access to Distrii's managed offices in China.

At the soft opening, CDL also announced that it has formed a new joint venture with Distrii to develop smart office and smart building applications for buildings and other developments. These apps can allow services such as intelligent parking systems and mobile facilities booking systems.

These apps are to increase "stickiness of tenants" to buildings, said CDL group chief executive officer Sherman Kwek.

These applications will pilot at Republic Plaza by the first half of 2019, said the real estate developer.

CDL last year invested 102 million yuan (about S$21 million) in Distrii, making it the second largest shareholder after its founder.

Real estate players in Singapore have been looking to tie up with co-working operators, such as CapitaLand with Collective Works and Frasers Property with JustCo.

Real Estate

Metro takes 35% stake in joint venture to acquire mixed-use building in Shanghai

Chancery Court at Dunearn Road sells en bloc for S$401.78m, 6% higher than reserve price

SRX launches home loan platform

Tenders for sites on Cuscaden Road, Mattar Road and Silat Avenue go to highest bidders

AA Reit: Redevelopment at 3 Tuas Ave 2 to cost S$48.2m

CCT to buy prime Frankfurt property for 343m euros, raise at least S$212m via private placement

Editor's Choice

BT_20180517_GBP_3439615.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus

BT_20180517_LNG_3439438.jpg
May 17, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Data analytics and e-platforms changing the commodity sector

BT_20180517_KRFAR17_3439553.jpg
May 17, 2018
Real Estate

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
3 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
4 Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?
5 SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-terminal-1705.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 11.8% in April after 2 months of contraction; electronics shipments continue to slide

as-terminal-1705.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

Private equity, venture capital investments into S-E Asia hit record US$23.5b in 2017: SVCA report

May 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening