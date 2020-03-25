You are here

Home > Real Estate

CDL New Zealand unit to halt development works, close office due to lockdown

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 1:31 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CITY Developments Limited's (CDL) New Zealand unit on Wednesday said it will stop all development works and shut its corporate office in response to the country's imminent lockdown.

The unit, CDL Investments New Zealand (CDI), added that sales activity would not be affected by the one-month lockdown, which takes effect from midnight on Wednesday. 

Land agents and other personnel will work remotely during the lockdown, CDI said, adding that it is confident all unconditional agreements for the sale of land it currently holds will be settled during the course of this year.

But the company noted: "Delays in regulatory site inspections and issuance of titles are expected given the imminent lockdown of non-essential services." 

It also said it has sufficient financial resources to maintain its business.

SEE ALSO

Negotiators reach agreement on massive US coronavirus response bill: Trump aide

CDL subsidiary Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand, which owns a majority of New Zealand Exchange-listed CDI, had last week forecast about NZ$24 million (S$20.4 million) loss in hotel revenue for the first half of 2020.

CDL shares were up S$0.25 or 3.7 per cent at S$6.96 as at 1.06pm on Wednesday, after the announcement was made.

Real Estate

Coronavirus closures may hit Singapore Reits harder than the global financial crisis

With economy sinking, Trump's own business is in peril

Cromwell E-Reit sells 12 assets, buys 3 in Europe

Sibor dive triggers fresh battle in mortgage rate cuts

Manulife US Reit blames price fall on fund sell-off, private bank margin calls

Eagle Hospitality gets notice of default on US$341m loan; delays payout

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 01:33 PM
Government & Economy

Negotiators reach agreement on massive US coronavirus response bill: Trump aide

[WASHINGTON] US senators and Trump administration officials have reached an agreement on a massive economic stimulus...

Mar 25, 2020 01:27 PM
Real Estate

Coronavirus closures may hit Singapore Reits harder than the global financial crisis

[SINGAPORE] The coronavirus outbreak may hit Singapore real estate investment trusts (Reits) harder than the global...

Mar 25, 2020 01:19 PM
Government & Economy

One third of humanity under virus lockdown

[NEW DELHI] India's billion-plus population went into a three-week lockdown on Wednesday, with a third of the world...

Mar 25, 2020 01:13 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS links F&B players to services to set up online take-out orders

FOOD and beverage (F&B) businesses can soon access a new set of digital services via DBS to set up their...

Mar 25, 2020 12:23 PM
Stocks

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Dairy Farm to 'buy', strong sales expected amid Covid-19 outbreak

DBS Group Research has upgraded regional retailer Dairy Farm from "hold" to "buy", but lowered its target price from...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.