 CDL signs WorldGBC Commitment, eyes 2030 net zero carbon target, Real Estate - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Real Estate
SUBSCRIBERS

CDL signs WorldGBC Commitment, eyes 2030 net zero carbon target

Company to retrofit buildings, use smart technologies, innovation, achieve 100% renewable energy
Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BT_20210204_NRCDL4_4435342.jpg
The Singapore Sustainability Academy, a collaboration between CDL and the Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore, has solar PV panels estimated to generate an annual energy yield exceeding the building's annual energy consumption.
PHOTO: CDL

Singapore

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) will make use of smart technologies to maximise energy performance for buildings under its direct control - among other measures - as part of its efforts to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The developer has signed the World Green...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Surbana Jurong's public sustainability-linked bond more than 6 times oversubscribed

Singapore's CBD will never be the same again

Public sustainability-linked bond by Surbana Jurong more than 6 times oversubscribed

Six shophouses at Joo Chiat Place sold for more than S$2m each

CDL pledges to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030

Brokers' take: Analysts maintain calls on Ascendas Reit, positive on diverse portfolio

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 4, 2021 12:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Reddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies

[WASHINGTON] A social media-driven trading frenzy cooled further on Wednesday as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen...

Feb 3, 2021 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

35-year-old long-term visit pass holder from India is sole Covid-19 community case

[SINGAPORE] A 35-year-old long-term visit pass holder from India is the sole locally transmitted coronavirus case...

Feb 3, 2021 11:49 PM
Life & Culture

Tokyo Olympics chief under fire for saying women talk too much in meetings

[TOKYO] Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics, already facing rising costs and significant public opposition to this...

Feb 3, 2021 11:43 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks boosted by earnings, hiring data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were mostly higher in early Wednesday trading following strong earnings from Amazon...

Feb 3, 2021 11:37 PM
Government & Economy

WEF meeting in Singapore moved from late May to August

THE World Economic Forum (WEF) special annual meeting in Singapore will now take place from Aug 17 to 20, several...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Reddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies

35-year-old long-term visit pass holder from India is sole Covid-19 community case

Tokyo Olympics chief under fire for saying women talk too much in meetings

US: Stocks boosted by earnings, hiring data

WEF meeting in Singapore moved from late May to August

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for