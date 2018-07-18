You are here
CDL takes another green step forward
It is first real estate player here to have carbon reduction targets validated by Science Based Targets Initiative
Singapore
CITY Developments Limited (CDL), announced that it will have its carbon reduction targets assessed and validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), making it the first local real estate company to do so.
This move is part of its accelerated climate change
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg