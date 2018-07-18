You are here

Home > Real Estate

CDL takes another green step forward

It is first real estate player here to have carbon reduction targets validated by Science Based Targets Initiative
Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM
tanyme@sph.com.sg

BT_20180718_ETCDL18_3503227.jpg
The Singapore Sustainability Academy has a solar PV panel footprint of 3,200 square feet. The solar PV panels are estimated to generate an annual energy yield of over 60,000 kWh, exceeding the building's annual energy consumption, thus enabling it to be self-sufficient.
PHOTO: CDL and VMW

Singapore

CITY Developments Limited (CDL), announced that it will have its carbon reduction targets assessed and validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), making it the first local real estate company to do so.

This move is part of its accelerated climate change

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies

Jul 18, 2018
Real Estate

Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz

Jul 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

DLF to raise net proceeds of S$2.9m through IPO

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies

Jul 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth at risk as trade conflicts, electronics slowdown take toll on Singapore exports

Jul 18, 2018
Real Estate

Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz

Jul 18, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Taiwan's offshore wind market a breath of fresh air for O&M sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening