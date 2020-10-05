You are here

Home > Real Estate

Cerberus repackaging near-junk CMBS into top-rated securities

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

WALL Street's alchemists are at it again, this time spinning supposedly safe investments out of the pandemic-stricken market in commercial real estate.

In a manoeuvre that recalls the complex home mortgage investments in the mid-2000s, Cerberus Capital Management has used relatively low-quality commercial mortgage bonds to create triple-A debt. Although the investment firm didn't invent these securities, it's selling them at a moment when the property market is being clobbered by the pandemic.

Around 9 per cent of commercial mortgages that have been bundled into bonds were delinquent in August, according to data from research firm Trepp, as Covid-19 keeps shoppers out of malls, travellers away from hotels and workers home from offices.

But the challenges to the commercial real estate market also mean that hedge funds are looking for opportunities to profit amid the fallout.

SEE ALSO

US home sales contracts hit record high with low mortgage rates

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Cerberus securities mature in essentially 2.2 years, and the AAA portion is being marketed at a price of between 1.4 and 1.5 percentage points over benchmarks, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The high ratings combined with relatively high yields and short-term maturity could attract some investors.

"I'm sure the ratings are what's driving the demand," said Jason Callan, head of structured assets at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Cerberus is taking derivatives of commercial mortgage bonds, known as interest-only strips, and packaging them into around US$390 million of notes, about US$300 million of which have top ratings from DBRS Morningstar.

Most of the commercial mortgage securities at the foundation of this transaction have the lowest investment-grade rating, BBB-, but through the magic of securitisation they're transmuted into AAA instruments, similar to subprime mortgage bond derivatives that were bundled into top-rated collateralised debt obligations (CDO) during the US housing bubble.

"This is a CDO," said Jen Ripper, an investment specialist at Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pennsylvania. "There could be a real risk of some principal loss at the BBB- level, which most of these interest-only tranches are 'stripped' off of."

The transaction is being referred to as a "resecuritisation" in deal documents seen by Bloomberg. Those marketing materials say it's structured so that cash flows have some protection from early repayment of principal through refinancing, and losses due to defaults.

The deal is backed by about 9,300 mortgages, 27.6 per cent of which are office, 25 per cent retail and 15.5 per cent hotel, while the rest is a mix of other commercial real estate sectors, initial marketing materials show.

CMBS interest-only strips are linked to the performance of corresponding bonds with the same ratings that pay both principal and interest. They represent securities backed by the excess interest generated from a pool of commercial mortgages.

A representative from DBRS Morningstar said that the ratings are still pending and that no presale report was available yet.

A representative for Cerberus didn't immediately provide a comment.

The deal is being arranged by Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Wells Fargo & Co. Representatives for JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank declined to comment while a press officer for Wells Fargo didn't immediately provide a comment. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Heeton plans to balance cost cuts with discount purchases

Goldman CEO finally sells Aspen home after dividing it

Australia to expand first-home buyer assistance to lift economy

Manhattan home sales echo 2009 with supply pile-up

UK warehouse demand doubles in a year

How Evergrande's billionaire founder skirted his latest crisis

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 4, 2020 08:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Firms notify shareholders of independent directors' involvement in EHT investigations

OVER the weekend, several Singapore Exchange-listed firms notified shareholders of investigations involving their...

Oct 4, 2020 03:34 PM
Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday afternoon, including two community cases and...

Oct 4, 2020 03:33 PM
Banking & Finance

Risk of debt shortage seen shaking German bonds out of slumber

[LONDON] German bonds look set to face a more volatile end to the year after seeing the narrowest quarterly trading...

Oct 4, 2020 03:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

US oil refiners look to leapfrog Canadians in making renewable diesel

[WINNIPEG] US oil refineries are moving aggressively to produce renewable diesel, partly to cash in on Canada's...

Oct 4, 2020 03:14 PM
Transport

Airbus executive says aviation outlook worse than expected

[BERLIN] The outlook for the aviation industry has deteriorated again due to rising coronavirus infections and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Firms notify shareholders of independent directors' involvement in EHT investigations

US oil refiners look to leapfrog Canadians in making renewable diesel

How Evergrande's billionaire founder skirted his latest crisis

More are checking into hotels - for work

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his Covid fight after mixed messages from White House

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.