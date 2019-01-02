You are here

Home > Real Estate

Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

Move will cater for growing workforce, opportunities to boost e-commerce capabilities
Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20190102_KRTAISENG_3656985.jpg
Marvell Asia is selling 8 Tai Seng Link (left) to Charles & Keith Group, which has its headquarters next door. The property stands on a 107,595 sq ft site with 60-year leasehold tenure starting September 2006.
BT PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN

Singapore

FOOTWEAR, bag and accessories maker Charles & Keith Group is buying an industrial building next to its headquarters in Tai Seng Link to cater for its business expansion plans.

The group is acquiring 8 Tai Seng Link for S$60 million from Marvell Asia, which opened the building in late-2008 as an expanded regional hub of its US-based parent, semiconductor company Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Asia relocated in the first half of 2018 to leased premises spanning two and a half floors at the nearby Tai Seng Centre at 3 Irving Road.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore-headquartered Charles & Keith Group owns two fashion brands: Charles & Keith and Pedro.

When contacted, a spokeswoman for the group told BT that it has purchased 8 Tai Seng Link to support future expansion plans. "In addition to the current group headquarters at 6 Tai Seng Link, the acquired property will make space for our growing workforce. It will create opportunities for us to strengthen our e-commerce and supply chain capabilities," she added.

Since its establishment in 1996, the group has expanded to more than 600 stores in 37 markets today. The expansion went beyond brick-and-mortar stores. Charles & Keith also offers online shopping on its website, which delivers to 55 destinations worldwide.

The group operates its own Charles & Keith stores in Singapore, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Macau, Hong Kong and Japan. It has appointed franchisees to operate Charles & Keith stores in other overseas markets including the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The brand has also launched a localised e-commerce website for the United Kingdom market this year.

CBRE is understood to have brokered Marvell Asia's sale of 8 Tai Seng Link to Charles & Keith Group. The seven-storey light industrial building with centralised air-conditioning has a gross floor area of about 268,000 square feet and a multi-storey carpark annexe with about 200 parking lots. The property stands on a 107,595 sq ft site with 60-year leasehold tenure starting September 2006, leaving a balance lease tenure of about 48 years.

Charles & Keith Group's existing eight-storey headquarters at 6 Tai Seng Link sits on a 67,780 sq ft site with a 30-year leasehold tenure. The clock started ticking down in February 2008, leaving a balance lease term of about 19 years.

The group also owns the nearby 21 Tai Seng Street, which it has leased to Valiram Group, the Malaysia-based retail and lifestyle group.

This property rests on a 26,910 sq ft site which has a 30-year leasehold tenure starting December 2005, translating to 17 years' balance lease.

All the three buildings are located on sites zoned for Business 2 use (which allows both clean and light industrial as well as heavier and more pollutive industrial activities) and have 2.5 plot ratio (ratio of maximum gross floor area to land area), under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2014.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190101_PMLEE1K9FF_3656488.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee

BT_20190101_YOERA1_3656238.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Real Estate

ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges

BT_20190101_LMXCNMC_3656154.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

CNMC expansion plans on track despite HK dual listing setback

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 China’s property market strains the world
3 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
4 SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities
5 Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file73eqgbudb0418a7j68hn.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Cooperation best for both China and US, Xi tells Trump

Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore 2019 Budget Statement set for Feb 18

Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia foreign ministers to meet in Singapore on Jan 8

BP_KJU_010119_20.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim says "new path" inevitable if US demands unilateral action

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening