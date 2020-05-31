You are here

Home > Real Estate

Cheaper US cities stand to gain in work-from-home shuffle

Sun, May 31, 2020 - 12:51 PM

[WASHINGTON] The Covid-19 pandemic hit right as Ralph McLaughlin, chief economist for Haus, was moving from Washington, DC, to San Francisco. When his company gave employees the option to work anywhere, Mr McLaughlin didn't hesitate.

He chose to work mostly from a mountain home 145 miles from San Francisco and visit his city office "when I need to feed off the energy of co-workers", he said. "It feels like the future of work that I've always dreamed of has arrived."

Companies ranging from the largest financial firms like American Express to tech giants such as Google are relaxing their work-from-home policies. And some are taking it a step further. Facebook said this month that many of its employees can permanently work from places cheaper than its Bay Area headquarters. Twitter also extended its work-from-home privilege in perpetuity.

"In thinking about the long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, remote work stands out as perhaps the biggest change agent," said Skylar Olsen, senior principal economist at Zillow. "We may see a growing premium on homes with room for an office or other place to comfortably work."

If so, that will likely mean more people relocating to areas where larger homes are more affordable.

SEE ALSO

Working from home should be default mode for all companies after 'circuit breaker', says MOM

To show which regions stand to benefit or lose, Bloomberg News constructed a map showing how regional prices for the US metro areas changed over a decade. Areas in blue are becoming less expensive than the national average while regions in red are growing even costlier.

The map is based on data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which recently released regional price parity estimates. It sets the national average cost of goods and services at 100 and then shows how the cost of living in states and metropolitan areas compare with that average.

For example, the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley area had a price parity of 131.6 in 2018, the latest year available, which means that the region is about 31.6 per cent more expensive than the national average.

Since 2010, populations in cities in the southern and western regions of the United States experienced rapid growth. The south leads the way with 10 of the top 15 fastest-growing large US cities with 50,000 or more residents, according to new population estimates for cities and towns from the Census Bureau. Collectively, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Fort Worth and Dallas increased by almost 933,600 people.

Meanwhile, goods and services in large metropolitan areas such as Cincinnati, Cleveland, and St Louis, cost roughly 10 per cent less than the country as a whole.

Among the nearly 281 million metropolitan population, 59 per cent are in areas where real cost of living declined between 2008 to 2018 and 40 per cent in areas that had a price increase. The top 15 most expensive areas are all along the US coasts.

The Atlantic City, New Jersey, metro saw the largest relative drop. In Flint, Michigan, not only did the regional price parity fall 5.3 per cent over the decade, but the area remains more than 10 per cent cheaper than the national average.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

ARA-backed crowdfunding platform Minterest raises S$2.7m

Long odds: China's bet on Reits draws sceptics

Reits (May 30-31, 2020)

Stick or twist? Investors face coronavirus-induced property dilemma

China's bet on Reits draws sceptics

Broker's take: DBS upgrades SPH Reit to 'hold', sees light at end of tunnel

BREAKING NEWS

May 31, 2020 12:41 PM
Government & Economy

Trump postpones G7 summit, seeks to add countries to invitation list

[UNITED STATES] US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would postpone a Group of Seven summit he had hoped to...

May 30, 2020 05:03 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore secured S$13b in investment commitments in Jan-Apr 2020; exceeds EDB projection

SINGAPORE secured S$13 billion in investment commitments from January to April this year, already exceeding the...

May 30, 2020 05:00 PM
Government & Economy

Govt to help firms change business models for Covid-19 world: Chan Chun Sing

WITH no return to a pre-Covid world and no quick transition to a post-Covid one, Singapore "must learn to live and...

May 30, 2020 03:28 PM
Government & Economy

506 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 Singaporeans and PRs

[SINGAPORE] A total of 506 new coronavirus cases were preliminarily confirmed on Saturday afternoon, including two...

May 30, 2020 02:47 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia headed for recession in six months, statistician says

[SINGAPORE] The Malaysian economy is about to feel the full brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.