You are here
COMMENTARY
Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
Singapore
THE timing of the additional cooling measures came as a surprise on Thursday, as developers have just loaded up their landbanks over the last 18 months in anticipation of blockbuster sales in the second half of the year and beyond. Private property home prices have only risen 9.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg