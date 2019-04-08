You are here

Home > Real Estate

China’s easing of residency requirements could boost cooling property market

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 4:29 PM

yq-chinahousing-08042019.jpg
China's latest step to encourage 100 million rural citizens to move to cities may provide a timely boost to a slowing property market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China's latest step to encourage 100 million rural citizens to move to cities may provide a timely boost to a slowing property market.

Cities with an urban population of between 1 million to 3 million should scrap the residency registration system - known as hukou - this year, the National Development and Reform Commission said Monday. Cities with a population of 3 million to 5 million should substantially ease residency requirements.

Reforming the 60-year-old hukou system, akin to an internal passport that determines where people can live and work, may help equalize what is now one of the world's biggest gaps between rural and urban per-capita incomes. The move may also help boost housing demand in smaller cities, underpinning property prices.

"It's good news for property markets in mid-to-small cities near a large hub," said Van Liu, an analyst at Guotai Junan International Co. "It will also offset the blow from slower shantytown redevelopments this year."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Municipal authorities across China had used the hukou system to curb property speculation when prices were surging -- either by banning purchases by someone without a hukou or limiting the number of properties they could buy.

However, more than 50 cities have eased hukou restrictions this year as part of a "stealth easing" now that prices are cooling, according to Zhang Dawei, an analyst at Centaline Group.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Laguna Park up for collective sale again with S$1.48b reserve price

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust in merger talks

Thousands of Germans protest against soaring rents

Illinois to sell landmark Chicago office building

A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate

Editor's Choice

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 Singapore shares poised to rally on Wall St gains

Must Read

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b

BP_Hyflux_080419_66.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS sees no impropriety by DBS in Hyflux bond sale

BP_Anthony Tan_080419_83.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Garage

SoftBank-backed Grab targets US$2b more in funding this year in big business push

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening