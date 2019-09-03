You are here

Home > Real Estate

China’s most indebted firm is too big to fail: editorial

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 9:20 AM

nz_huikayan_030956.jpg
Evergrande is one of China's biggest developers – with projects in 226 cities – and its billionaire founder, Hui Ka Yan, is the country's third-richest man. With property accounting for about a quarter of China's gross domestic product, any instability in the sector has proven too much for Beijing to stomach. Time and again, the government has reluctantly reopened the credit spigots to boost a flagging real-estate market. Just look at 2008, 2011 and 2014.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BEIJING] There's a lot working against China's most indebted property firm. China Evergrande Group is sitting on US$113.7 billion in debt and its core profit fell 45 per cent in the first half of the year. Real-estate growth is slowing, with banks under orders to curb home loans. President Xi Jinping's refrain that houses are for living in, not speculation, has been cropping up more frequently.

Time to rein things in, right? Not Evergrande. The company, whose portfolio already includes theme parks and a football club, now wants to become the world's biggest electric-vehicle maker in the next three to five years. It's burning through precious cash – 160 billion yuan (S$30.6 billion) – to build factories in Guangzhou.

Investors are voting on this folly with their feet. The company's shares have fallen 30 per cent this year, making Evergrande the worst performer among Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers. The property firm's borrowing costs are among the highest in the offshore dollar market and its bonds are tumbling.

For anyone gawking at Evergrande's improbably ballooning debt load, just waiting for the doomsday clock to strike midnight, there's a valuable lesson: This firm is too big to fail.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Evergrande is one of China's biggest developers – with projects in 226 cities – and its billionaire founder, Hui Ka Yan, is the country's third-richest man. With property accounting for about a quarter of China's gross domestic product, any instability in the sector has proven too much for Beijing to stomach. Time and again, the government has reluctantly reopened the credit spigots to boost a flagging real-estate market. Just look at 2008, 2011 and 2014.

Crucially, Evergrande has China's largest land reserve, with 276 million sqm of gross floor area, according to Citigroup Inc. While the developer has a lot of exposure to China's smaller cities, where growth is slowing rapidly, it also dominates redevelopment in big, rich cities such as Shenzhen, where profit margins are robust.

Land is scarce in Shenzhen, and urban renewal – demolishing old, low-density buildings to make way for high-rise apartments – is widely seen as the answer to the city's growing population.

These projects also give Evergrande access to cheap lots, which helps keep its land costs among the lowest of its peers, according to Toni Ho, an analyst at RHB Securities. If the protests in Hong Kong accelerate China's plans to make Shenzhen the the next "global cosmopolis," according to state-run Xinhua News Agency, Evergrande could be in a plum position.

The company's diversification into electric cars is sure to bleed money for years, and competition is getting stiffer. During his visit to China last week, Elon Musk managed to score a tax break for Tesla Inc.

But carrying out one of Mr Xi's signature projects has its perks: For example, clean-car manufacturers can get land much more cheaply from local governments than real-estate developers. That helps explain why a host of firms including Country Garden Holdings and Agile Group Holdings are jumping in.

Being in Beijing's favour and securing low-cost inputs is no bad thing for a cash-strapped developer like Evergrande. Maybe there's a method to the madness of its wild spending.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Dasin Retail Trust calls for trading halt pending announcements

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

Top Global to buy units in Thong Teck Building from Allied Tech director

Keppel unit buys 2nd Haidian property in China's 'Silicon Valley'

Ascott set to open 4 new properties by end-2019

Singapore planning a subterranean future as it faces space constraints

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

nz_iras_030920.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

Sep 3, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CSE Global, New Toyo, Metech

nz_cpf_030921.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

CPF bucks global trend with 6.6% growth in AUM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly