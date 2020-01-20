You are here

Home > Real Estate

China cities get creative in steadying cooling property markets

Tweaking of policies tilted towards ensuring house prices don't fall: developer
Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

PROPERTY agent Yuan Bin thought he must have misheard when news broke on Nov 11 - China's equivalent of Black Friday - that the Shenzhen government was cancelling a capital gains tax on some apartments in the southern boomtown.

Shenzhen, which has seen the heaviest level of speculation in China's property market, led a nationwide crackdown on speculative buying in early 2016 to cool overheated prices.

"I thought to myself: 'This can't be real'," said Mr Yuan, who has been selling property for six years. He made 50 calls that day and three clients agreed to buy that month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's been absolutely crazy," he said. "Our transactions in the week of Nov 11-15 beat the whole month of October."

SEE ALSO

Scepticism remains over the scope of Phase One US-China trade deal

Despite the campaign against speculation, Chinese cities struggling with slowing sales and rising inventories have been devising creative plans to cushion their markets, testing Beijing's willingness to let them fall back on an old growth engine in weak economic times.

Last December, Chinese property investment hit a two-year low while new home prices grew at the slowest pace in 17 months, adding to signs of a slackening in the sector and suggesting Beijing may need to offer more stimulus to stabilise a cooling economy.

Last week, Hengyang, a city of seven million in southern Hunan province, offered a bold solution to stimulate sales: it allowed home buyers to borrow more from the state-run Housing Provident Fund (HPF), reversing steps in July 2018 to reduce such borrowing.

The fund was established in 1999 to help employees finance their own homes. All workers and employers in China make mandatory contributions monthly. Property buyers can withdraw contributions and also borrow from the fund, which must be paid back with interest.

First-time buyers can use HPF loans for as much as 80 per cent of the purchase price, up from 70 per cent previously, while those looking to buy a second home can utilise such loans for up to 70 per cent compared with 50 per cent, Hengyang authorities said.

Beijing has been calling for more targeted city-based policies to stabilise markets, but the policy tweaking is now tilted towards ensuring that house prices don't fall, said a property developer familiar with local government thinking in eastern Zhejiang province.

"Relaxing curbs is needed for GDP growth, for stabilising market expectations and for stabilising home prices," he said, declining to be named.

The sharp cooling in land auctions in some areas last year put great pressure on local government finances, a land ministry official said.

While most local authorities have been clandestine about their easing efforts to avoid scrutiny, Dazhou, a city of over five million in south-western Sichuan province, was less shy about its plans.

In a document dated Jan 10, its government detailed 12 measures to ensure the "steady and healthy development" of its property market.

They included subsidies for developers for new apartment sales at 100 yuan per square metre, and less stringent upfront investment requirements for developers to start sales.

"This is a very aggressive move," said the land ministry official.

Some analysts say that if economic growth stabilises, the government could potentially dial back its stimulus to lower the risk of debt problems emerging from the property market. REUTERS

Real Estate

Jurong Lake area housing estate transformation completed

MNACT posts 13.3% fall in Q3 DPU to 1.671 S cents

Elite Commercial Reit lodges preliminary prospectus

More jobs will be closer to Punggol's smarter, greener homes: SM Teo

US homebuilder sentiment posts best two months since 1999

China's 2019 property investments solid, but first sales drop in 5 years dents outlook

BREAKING

Jan 19, 2020 09:38 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo queries DLF Holdings on CFO's resignation

THE Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) on Thursday asked DLF Holdings to disclose, among other things,...

Jan 19, 2020 05:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Citic Envirotech to delist from SGX on Jan 23

ENVIRONMENTAL engineering firm Citic Envirotech on Saturday said it will delist from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) at...

Jan 19, 2020 05:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Sinjia Land completes disposal of unit to KH Investment Group

SINJIA Land on Friday said it has completed the disposal of its subsidiary HLN Rubber Products to KH Investment...

Jan 19, 2020 05:10 PM
Companies & Markets

MNACT posts 13.3% fall in Q3 DPU to 1.671 S cents

MAPLETREE North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT) reported on Friday that its distribution per unit (DPU) for the third...

Jan 19, 2020 04:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Aqua Munda commits S$208m to Hyflux debt buyout, extends deadline

AQUA Munda is committing S$208 million to fund a debt buyout offer for Hyflux noteholders and unsecured creditors,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly