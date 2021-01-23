You are here

Home > Real Estate

China cracks down on fake divorces that let people buy more properties

The city will also levy a tax on sales of houses purchased within five years, up from two years previously
Sat, Jan 23, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

A RESURGENCE in real estate prices in Shanghai and Shenzhen has prompted authorities to rein in speculation, in line with the Chinese government's resolve to keep the property market in check.

Shanghai officials unveiled policies on late Thursday to cool the local market, including a measure designed to plug a loophole long exploited by buyers using fake divorces to become eligible to purchase more properties or obtain mortgages. The city will also levy a tax on sales of houses purchased within five years, up from the previous two-year barrier.

This is "aimed at resolutely enforcing the decisions of the central committee of the Party" and "firmly upholding the policy stance that 'houses are for inhabiting, not for speculation'", the Shanghai municipal government said in a statement, referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping's vow to boost housing affordability.

With the new policy, Shanghai follows big cities including Shenzhen and Hangzhou to crack down on housing speculation via fake divorces since 2018, said Pan Hao, a property analyst at KE Holdings.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As most Chinese cities limit homebuying demand by capping the number of properties a family can own, divorce becomes a way to bypass the restriction.

In Shanghai, local families are allowed to own two homes. Under the new rule, the number of homes owned by people who have been divorced for less than three years will be counted based on the total they had when they were still married.

The government of the southern boomtown of Shenzhen also moved to tighten home-purchase rules this month, said local media reports. With the cost of an apartment equal to 43.5 times a resident's average annual salary, Shenzhen's housing affordability is little better than Hong Kong, the worst among 80 megacities, said E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings, a real estate firm.

Chinese authorities are determined to control housing risks after monetary easing spurred a rebound in the residential market. The central bank capped loans for the real estate sector earlier this month for the first time.

Existing-home prices of certain popular projects in Shanghai surged more than 30 per cent last year, said China Real Estate Information. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Central-region condos drive Singapore's private home prices to all-time high

Property consultants upbeat about Singapore office market in second half

Retail rents fell 14.7% in 2020; market will remain challenging, say analysts

Analysts raise target price on CICT on recovery expectations

Sabana's manager wants to leave failed merger behind; will work on improving portfolio and performance

Sales of HDB resale flats hit 8-year high in 2020 as prices climb 5%

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 11:24 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks decline as Intel, IMB tumble

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks pulled back from records Friday following disappointing earnings reports from IBM and...

Jan 22, 2021 11:15 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Jan 22, 2021 10:50 PM
Technology

Developer complains to EU over Apple, Google app rules after Covid game rejected

[BRUSSELS] A German app developer has filed a complaint with European Union antitrust authorities against Google and...

Jan 22, 2021 10:23 PM
Government & Economy

Sri Lanka to probe war crime allegations

COLOMBO] Sri Lanka will conduct an investigation into allegations its troops committed war crimes during a conflict...

Jan 22, 2021 10:09 PM
Real Estate

Retail rents fell 14.7% in 2020; market will remain challenging, say analysts

SUBSCRIBERS

THE decline in retail rents gathered pace in the fourth quarter, taking the full-year drop in the Urban...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore seniors to get Covid-19 jab from Jan 27; household guest cap imposed ahead of CNY

Corporate CNY gatherings disallowed, current workplace measures to remain in place

CapitaLand issues profit warning, expects full-year loss

Broker's take: Look out for privatisations in small-cap space, says CGS-CIMB

Lazada/Alibaba and TikTok figure in latest office-leasing deals

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for