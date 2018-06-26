You are here

Home > Real Estate

China Development Bank tightens approvals for property redevelopment programme: source

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 3:49 PM

[BEIJING] China Development Bank (CDB) has halted funding for new shantytown redevelopment projects, and has transferred approval authority from its local branches back to the policy bank's headquarters, a source at the bank told Reuters late on Monday.

The source said new funding is being reined in due to concerns about risks associated with rising debt for local governments, the primary recipients of the loans used to fund shantytown redevelopment.

Existing projects are operating normally, said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"Authority to approve shantytown redevelopment projects and sign contracts used to be at the branch level...But that has all gone back to headquarters now," the source said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In response to questions from Reuters, the bank said it continues to implement the policy.

"This year CDB has strictly implemented policies related to shantytown redevelopment. (CDB) works with local governments to implement shantytown redevelopment in compliance with laws and regulations," CBD said in a statement to Reuters.

"At present all work is being carried out in an orderly manner."

State-run newspaper Securities Times cited sources on Tuesday as saying that CDB was reviewing all its lending, not just shantytown development, as it looks to strengthen risk management.

China has ploughed hundreds of billions of dollars of policy loans into redevelopment of urban shanty towns, which analysts say has created a significant source of demand in the property market as residents are encouraged to use cash compensation to purchase a new home when their existing home is demolished.

The policy helped boost home sales and prices in smaller cities that had struggled for years with a glut of unsold homes.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in his annual work report in March that China plans to revamp 5.8 million shantytown homes in 2018, after investing a total of 1.84 trillion yuan (S$381.88 billion) to upgrade more than 6 million homes in the previous year.

CDB has provided 436.9 billion yuan worth of such loans from the beginning of the year to May, according to data from the bank.

"Overall, we think that CDB may tighten the approvals of new shantytown redevelopment projects," analysts at Guotai Junan Securities said in a note on Tuesday.

"As a result, 2018 housing sales in lower tier cities are expected to be lower than our previous expectations", the analysts said, although they expect demand for homes to stay strong.

An index of property stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange was down over 3 per cent on Tuesday morning, significantly worse than a 1 per cent decline for Shanghai stocks overall.

REUTERS

Real Estate

CPF members to pay less for home protection insurance from July

Hwa Hong buys 2 commercial sites from CDL for S$13.8m

JTC to launch 6 industrial sites for sale in H2 2018, 7 other sites on Reserve List

AVA launches 7 land parcels for farming at Lim Chu Kang

MYP enters definitive agreement to sell freehold MYP Plaza

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Editor's Choice

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy confirms former MD's lawsuit

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
3 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
4 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
5 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-06-25T052321Z_1846905391_RC160CBC43C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-MANUFACTURING.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output stays strong with 11.1% surge in May

file6uefmhcolsltgf st photo joyce fang.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Reform evaluation, supervision, tech could shape next decade's regulatory agenda: MAS' Menon

as-obike2506.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global Yellow Pages' 1-for-5 rights issue fully taken up, but by only some of its shareholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening