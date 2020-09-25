You are here

Home > Real Estate

China Evergrande shares falls on concern over cash crunch

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 10:31 AM

nz_evergrande_250985.jpg
Shares of China Evergrande Group, the nation's No.2 property developer, dropped as much as 4.6 per cent on Friday in early trade, on market concerns over its cashflow.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Shares of China Evergrande Group, the nation's No.2 property developer, dropped as much as 4.6 per cent on Friday in early trade, on market concerns over its cashflow.

The company has pleaded for government support to approve a restructuring plan that has languished for four years, warning it faces a cash crunch that could lead to systemic risks, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Evergrande said late on Thursday a document circulating online about a reorganisation of its subsidiary Hengda Real Estate was a fabrication and defamation, and said it has reported the matter to public security authorities.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 10:13 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares jump as banks cheer easing of lending laws

[BENGALURU] Australian shares climbed more than 1 per cent on Friday, with the "Big Four" banks among top boost to...

Sep 25, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Friday's session with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note on Friday morning as bargain-buyers moved in after a tough...

Sep 25, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Friday; STI up 0.3%

SINGAPORE stocks opened slightly stronger on Friday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 8.32...

Sep 25, 2020 09:37 AM
Transport

UK car output falls by nearly half in August

[LONDON] British car production fell by an annual 45 per cent in August as the sector continues to suffer due to the...

Sep 25, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.87 ...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Carousell aims for exit within 4 years, possibly at value of US$1.1b or more

Singapore stocks with China exposure ride country's fast-track recovery

Sentosa Cove bungalow buying revs up

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

'Enough is enough': China attacks US at Security Council

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.