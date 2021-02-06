 China FedEx rival eyes investment in US$5b Kerry Logistics, Real Estate - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Real Estate

China FedEx rival eyes investment in US$5b Kerry Logistics

SF Holding is in talks to acquire a minority stake in tycoon Robert Kuok's listed logistics business
Sat, Feb 06, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210206_SFEXPRESS_4438331.jpg
The company, one of the largest Chinese package-delivery services, owns courier service SF Express, which has benefitted from the rise in online shopping in China fuelled by companies like Alibaba Group and JD.com.
PHOTO: AFP

Shanghai

SF Holding, one of the largest Chinese package-delivery services, is exploring a potential investment in tycoon Robert Kuok's listed logistics business, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Chinese courier is in talks to acquire a minority stake in Kerry Logistics Network, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Kerry Logistics shares have risen 38 per cent in Hong Kong trading this year, giving the company a market value of about US$5.4 billion.

Kerry Logistics is also considering selling some assets to its parent company, the sources said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Kuok, who is Malaysia's richest person, controls the firm through his family holding company Kerry Group and its publicly-traded real estate arm Kerry Properties.

Details of a potential transaction are still being discussed, and the structure of the deal could change, they said.

Trading in Kerry Properties and Kerry Logistics was halted in Hong Kong on Friday, pending inside information announcement. SF Holding also suspended its trading in Shenzhen, pending an announcement.

Shares of SF Holding have nearly tripled over the past 12 months, helping the company surpass FedEx in value and giving it a market capitalisation of about US$75 billion.

The group owns courier service SF Express, which has benefitted from the rise in online shopping in China fuelled by companies like Alibaba Group and JD.com.

In 2019, SF Holding completed the acquisition of Deutsche Post DHL Group's supply chain assets in China for 5.5 billion yuan (S$1.14 billion).

There is no certainty the deliberations will lead to a transaction, sources said. Representatives for SF Holding, Kerry Group, Kerry Logistics and Kerry Properties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kerry Logistics provides warehousing, distribution and supply chain solutions to companies across Asia.

Its offerings include air freight, trucking and ocean cargo services, as well as customs brokerage and cross-border logistics for e-commerce companies.

Clients of Kerry Logistics include fashion brands, food and beverage distributors, consumer goods companies, electronics manufacturers and other companies throughout the region.

The company also offers package delivery services in seven Asian markets under the Kerry Express brand, its website said. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 6, 2021 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

56-year-old import officer at Changi among two locally transmitted cases

[SINGAPORE] An import officer at Changi Airport has tested positive for Covid-19 - one of two locally transmitted...

Feb 6, 2021 12:13 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks rise as weak jobs data seen boosting Biden plan

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks added to records early Friday on expectations that a lackluster US jobs report...

Feb 5, 2021 11:24 PM
Life & Culture

China's 'masculinity crisis', the boys are not all right

[HONG KONG] Government officials in China believe that boys are getting more effeminate and want to toughen them up...

Feb 5, 2021 11:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunpower Group wins two manufacturing and services contracts worth 390m yuan

ENVIRONMENTAL solutions company Sunpower Group said on Friday that it has won two manufacturing and services...

Feb 5, 2021 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

US annual trade gap grows to biggest since financial crisis

[WASHINGTON] The US last year posted its biggest annual trade deficit since 2008 as the global health crisis...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

56-year-old import officer at Changi among two locally transmitted cases

US: Stocks rise as weak jobs data seen boosting Biden plan

China's 'masculinity crisis', the boys are not all right

Sunpower Group wins two manufacturing and services contracts worth 390m yuan

US annual trade gap grows to biggest since financial crisis

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for