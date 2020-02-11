You are here

China home sales plunged 90% in first week of February

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 3:43 PM

Home sales in China have been dealt a huge blow by the spreading coronavirus with figures showing transactions plunged in the first week of February.
PHOTO: AFP

New apartment sales dropped 90 per cent from the same period of 2019, according to preliminary data on 36 cities compiled by China Merchants Securities Co. Sales of existing homes plummeted 91 per cent in eight cities where data is available.

"The sector is bracing for a worse impact than the 2003 Sars pandemic," said Bai Yanjun, an analyst at property-consulting firm China Index Holdings. "In 2003, the home market was on a cyclical rise. Now, it's already reeling from an adjustment."

China's property market was already going through a rough patch amid prolonged home-buying curbs, stricter mortgage requirements and cooler buyer sentiment.

While many manufacturing, financial and retail companies got back to work this week, property developers remain largely closed for business. While people can still buy an apartment online, showrooms across more than 100 cities are shut to minimize human-to-human contact.

