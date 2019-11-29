You are here

Home > Real Estate

China Merchants breaks Reit-listing drought for HK

Fri, Nov 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

HONG Kong is set to welcome its first listing of a real estate investment trust in five years, with the China Merchants Commercial Reit seeking to raise up to US$400 million.

The Reit, with five commercial and office properties in Shenzhen, wants to expand in the Greater Bay Area which has a population of about 70 million and includes Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong province.

It plans to issue 750 million units priced between HK$3.42 and HK$4 each, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. That would raise US$330 million to US$380 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A greenshoe option of 5 per cent of units outstanding could lift the deal value to US$400 million. At the top end of the range and including the greenshoe, the Reit would have a market value of around US$575 million.

SEE ALSO

Berlin housing market faces investment crunch

Singapore has long been seen as the Asian hub for Reits, and Hong Kong has just 11 listed. The last Hong Kong Reit listing was in December 2014, when Dalian Wanda raised US$4 billion which was the largest on record for the city, according to data from Refinitiv.

Sumeet Singh, head of research and IPOs at research firm Aequitas, said Hong Kong investors tended to prefer bigger fry.

"Hong Kong has always been a growth market, with investors looking for the next Tencent, Meituan or now even Alibaba. A Reit is just not as exciting in terms of future prospects," he said.

The China Merchants Reit bookbuild started on Thursday and the units are expected to be priced on Tuesday, with trade due to start on Dec 10. The deal was first proposed in September and put on hold while financial market sentiment improved.

Hong Kong's IPO market has seen US$21.8 billion raised so far this year, on par with the New York Stock Exchange and just behind Nasdaq's US$23.6 billion.

Citigroup is leading the deal as the sole listing agent and is the joint global co-ordinator alongside China Merchant Securities and DBS. REUTERS

Real Estate

Post-cooling measures, property prices 'closer to fundamentals'

First Sponsor sells Amsterdam office building to associate

URA launches two Canberra Drive residential sites for tender

JustCo, Daito Trust to operate flexible workspaces in Japan

Hong Kong sets record in HK$42b land sale

US mortgage rates rebound slightly heading into Thanksgiving weekend

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

European Parliament declares symbolic 'climate emergency' ahead of summit

[BRUSSELS] European Union lawmakers declared a "climate emergency" on Thursday in a symbolic vote that heightens...

Nov 28, 2019 10:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Cash offer of S$0.215 per share for POSH ‘fair and reasonable’: IFA

PROVENANCE Capital, the independent financial adviser (IFA), has advised the recommending directors of PACC Offshore...

Nov 28, 2019 10:29 PM
Consumer

Germany aims to shield tech firms from foreign takeovers

[FRANKFURT] Germany's economy ministry on Thursday said it planned to tighten rules on non-EU takeovers of hi-tech...

Nov 28, 2019 10:10 PM
Government & Economy

Norway's US$1.1t wealth fund to deepen climate risk work

[OSLO] Norway's US$1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund plans to expand its work on assessing climate risk, from...

Nov 28, 2019 09:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi Aramco IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed says lead manager

[RIYADH] The retail portion of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) has been oversubscribed, with orders...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly