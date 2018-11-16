You are here

Home > Real Estate

China opens luxury hotel in quarry

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181116_HOTEL16_3619355.jpg
The InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland hugs one side of the pit wall, with a waterfall cascading down the opposite face.
PHOTO: AFP

Shanghai

A HOTEL development sunk into a disused quarry in China opened its doors on Thursday to deep-pocketed clientele.

Preventing the 88-metre-deep pit from flooding was among the chief challenges for engineers working on the swanky 336-room InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland - part of a US$288 million development that also includes a theme park.

The hotel, one of a growing number of bold architectural designs springing up in China, hugs one side of the pit wall, with a waterfall cascading down the opposite face.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The subterranean 17-floor hotel is about an hour's drive from the centre of Shanghai, with room charges starting at 3,394 yuan (S$673.5) a night.

There is a floor of suites below the water level, but don't expect to gaze directly into the depths of Shenkeng Quarry - the windows are instead buffered by large fish tanks.

"Why do we say there is nothing in the world that compares to the quarry hotel project?" said Chen Xiaoxiang, chief engineer with the real estate giant, Shimao Property. "It's a project that's completely new, a project we have never encountered before. There were no references, cases or experience we could learn from to solve all the difficulties."

That meant engineers were met with unexpected problems.

Before construction started in 2013, for example, heavy rainfall caused a nearby river to overflow into the quarry, filling half of it.

Designers built an embankment around the edge of the pit to prevent that happening in future, when hundreds of well-heeled guests are sipping cocktails on the deck far below.

A pump house is used to help regulate water levels.

The waterfall is one of the development's most eye-catching features. Adventurous guests can also indulge in rock climbing.

The project's masterminds talk up its environmental bona fides, saying abandoned quarries often become landfills.

"This was a totally unique idea, to really do something special with a site that was forgotten and nobody knew what to do with, and to give it new life," said Martin Jochman, a British architect with the project since it started 12 years ago. "I never lost my belief that it would be done one day, but it is here now, and I am really excited and amazed by the whole thing." AFP

Real Estate

Govt 'can't be hands off about the property cycle'

October new private home sales fall, rebound seen this month on new launches

Proptech startup fills market gap with hybrid model

Demand for new London offices to progress even as Brexit weighs: survey

HK property prices - it's all down to location, size

This is what's killing Australia's property boom

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
3 DBS makes senior management changes
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10

Must Read

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX: No basis to suspend voluntary delistings amid consultation

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_UWASEAN16_3619298.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee confident RCEP deal can be inked in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening