You are here

Home > Real Estate

China property investment rebounds in April as economy reopens, sales decline eases

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 10:56 AM

[BEIJING] Real estate investment in China quickened in April while property sales fell at a much slower pace, Reuters calculations based on official data showed on Friday, providing some relief as Beijing looks to restart the economy from coronavirus-related shutdowns.

The property market is a key driver in of growth the world's second-largest economy and was among many segments of the Chinese economy hit hard by the coronavirus and tough containment measures.

Property investment, which mainly comprises residential housing but also includes offices and other commercial building, rose 7 per cent in April, picking up from meagre gain of 1.2 per cent in March, Reuters calculated from National bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

It still fell 3.3 per cent in the first four months of 2020 from a year earlier.

Property sales also showed signs of improvement, falling 2.1 per cent measured by floor area compared with 14.1 per cent in March, Reuters calculations showed. They still fell 19.3 per cent in the first four months of the year, largely due to a market freeze in the first two months of this year as city-wide lockdowns paralysed business activity and kept would-be buyers away from showrooms.

SEE ALSO

China's Nov property investment rises but soft sales signal problems

New construction starts measured by floor area fell just 1.3 per cent from a year earlier, compared to a 10.4 per cent drop in March.

Funds raised by China's property developers fell 10.4 per cent in January-April, but they were better than a 13.8 per cent drop for the first three months of the year. The central bank has pledged to step up policy measures to support the economy, although it still cautioned against property bubble risks.

China's economy contracted 6.8 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, shrinking for the first time since at least 1992. While the worst may be over, analysts say it will take months for growth to recover to pre-crisis levels.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Ikea's shopping malls arm Ingka Centres plans US entry in major play

Property adviser Eastdil to cut staff amid pandemic: sources

Hatten Land unit to defend against contractor's RM100m claim

Singapore commercial property investment volume dives 78% in Q1

UK home prices predicted to fall as property sector slowly reopens

UK plan to revive housing is set to unlock £82b of deals

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 10:57 AM
Consumer

Ikea's shopping malls arm Ingka Centres plans US entry in major play

[STOCKHOLM] Ikea's shopping malls business, one of the world's biggest, is looking to enter the US in the next...

May 15, 2020 10:54 AM
Technology

Taiwan's TSMC announces US$12b US chip factory

[SAN FRANCISCO] Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), a major supplier to Apple, announced on Friday it will...

May 15, 2020 10:43 AM
Government & Economy

Beijing unveils financial support to tie Hong Kong, Macau closer

[BEIJING] China's financial regulators unveiled a sweeping plan to facilitate cross-border transactions and...

May 15, 2020 10:39 AM
Government & Economy

Global virus vaccine race heats up, but not without controversy

[WASHINGTON] Global tensions simmered over the race for a coronavirus vaccine Thursday, as the United States and...

May 15, 2020 10:29 AM
Real Estate

Property adviser Eastdil to cut staff amid pandemic: sources

[NEW YORK] Eastdil Secured, the commercial real estate firm whose ownership changed last year as part of a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.