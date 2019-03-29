You are here

Home > Real Estate

China Vanke raises HK$7.8b in share sale

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

CHINA Vanke Co. sold HK$7.8 billion (S$1.34 billion) of shares to pay down overseas debt, highlighting the potential for a wave of equity raising by Chinese developers.

The sale at HK$29.68 per share represented a 5 per cent discount to Wednesday's closing price, the company said on Thursday.

The stock surged as much as 7.5 per cent in Hong Kong.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. and Beijing Capital Land Ltd. may be among the next to sell shares after advancing plans in recent months, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung.

For Vanke, China's biggest listed property developer, the move highlights the strength of its balance sheet and boosts the liquidity of its H-shares, a goal the company flagged last year.

"This is potentially another avenue for Chinese developers to shore up their balance sheets, as looming debt maturity and slowing home sales weigh on their liquidity," Ms Hung said. It may be "a relief for developers with high leverage like R&F".

Vanke has a stronger balance sheet and lower leverage than peers such as China Evergrande Group. The share sale will cut Vanke's net debt to equity by 4 percentage points to 27 per cent, the lowest among China developers tracked by Bloomberg Intelligence. The average stands at 80 per cent.

Debt costs have come down for Chinese builders in the dollar bond market this year, though they're still much higher than the all-time lows reached in 2017, according to an ICE BofAML index.

China Vanke's Hong Kong subsidiary has nine offshore bonds outstanding totalling US$5.5 billion, and a five-year overseas syndicated loan of HK$5.63 billion due in 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company last tapped the international bond market with a US$600 million issue at a coupon of 4.2 per cent in February. Its overseas bonds pay rates ranging from 2.5 per cent to 5.35 per cent, the data shows. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

Different tales for two cities in latest URA tender

Completed private apartment prices fall in Feb

Top execs from Teambuild, CDL, Surbana Jurong and SIT to join BCA board

Aussie household wealth sees largest decline in seven years

US homebuilder Lennar sees better housing market as mortgage rates ease

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
3 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
4 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
5 Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

Must Read

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

Different tales for two cities in latest URA tender

BT_20190329_CCRISE_3737502.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Garage

Call for govts to cut red tape, spur private sector to innovate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening