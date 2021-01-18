You are here
China's 2020 property investment rises 7% y-o-y
[BEIJING] China's property investment rose more slowly in 2020 from a year earlier although the rate of growth remained robust, official data showed on Monday.
Real estate investment in China rose 7.0 per cent per cent in 2020 from a year earlier, accelerating from a 6.8 per cent gain in the first 11 months of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement. But the growth rate was down from 9.9 per cent in 2019.
Property sales by floor area rose 2.6 per cent year-on-year in 2020, faster than a 1.3 per cent rise in January-November, the official data showed.
New construction starts measured by floor area fell 1.2 per cent in 2020 from a year earlier, compared with the 2.0 per cent drop in January-November.
Funds raised by China's property developers grew 8.1 per cent, up from the 6.6 per cent growth seen in the first 11 months of the year.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes