You are here

Home > Real Estate

China's Guangzhou city relaxes curbs on commercial property

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 9:55 AM

2018-09-26T060239Z_479203388_RC1F4F9DEB00_RTRMADP_3_HONGKONG-PROPERTY.JPG
China's Guangzhou city has relaxed restrictions placed on commercial property last year, in the latest sign of efforts by local governments to revive flagging real estate sales which have weighed on economic growth.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China's Guangzhou city has relaxed restrictions placed on commercial property last year, in the latest sign of efforts by local governments to revive flagging real estate sales which have weighed on economic growth.

Guangzhou, one of China's top tier cities, moved to cool its property market in March last year by issuing measures which included curbs that prevented individuals from buying commercial property.

That restriction will now be eased, the Guangzhou Housing and Urban-Rural Construction Committee said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

It said that developers who built on land that was sold before March 2017 will now be able to sell commercial property to all buyers, including individuals, in a policy change that will take effect from Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The southern Chinese city's move come as after Heze city earlier this week reversed a rule to designed to curb real estate flipping, the first of its kind since authorities around the country began taking steps about two years ago to control soaring house prices.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Perennial-led JV wins tender for Yunnan development with 341.5m yuan bid

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

Ying Li reveals take-up rates for Beijing project built amid buying curbs

Keppel Corp secures 10.97-ha residential site in Tianjin Eco-City

Singapore hotels get a 'Crazy Rich Asians' boost

Singapore hotels get a 'Crazy Rich Asians' boost

Editor's Choice

ST_20181008_SAMALL2_4327901.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up

Must Read

ST_20181008_SAMALL2_4327901.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

Dec 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: QT Vascular, Perennial, Keppel Corp, BH Global

2018-12-19T060410Z_1057667515_RC17A256B0F0_RTRMADP_3_USA-FED.JPG
Dec 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve raises lending rate; signals slower pace ahead

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening