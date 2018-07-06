You are here

Home > Real Estate

China's HNA Group says co-founder to become sole chairman

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 10:56 AM

BP_WangJian_060718_36.jpg
Mr Wang, regarded as the architect of US$50 billion acquisition spree, died on July 3 in what local police said appeared to be an accidental fall from a wall while posing for a photograph.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Chinese conglomerate HNA Group said on Friday co-founder Chen Feng will become its sole chairman after co-chairman Wang Jian died during a business trip in France this week.

Mr Wang, regarded as the architect of US$50 billion acquisition spree, died on July 3 in what local police said appeared to be an accidental fall from a wall while posing for a photograph.

HNA said in a statement that the group's board had decided that Mr Chen would assume the duties of Mr Wang. Adam Tan will continue to serve as chief executive officer, it said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Single parking space in Hong Kong sold for HK$6m

Singapore developer stocks may fall on surprise property curbs

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

Property curbs: Ahead of the curve but too much?

Mapletree Logistics in S$778m warehouse deal with HNA subsidiary

Pricey Vancouver housing market weakens

Editor's Choice

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

06840581.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

yaohui-pixgeneric-7572.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

IPOs on SGX down, but cautious optimism prevails

Most Read

1 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
2 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 Small car COE falls to eight-year-low of $25,000
5 Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-skyline-060718.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore property, bank stocks tumble in wake of new cooling measures

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

cs-generic-Homes04.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Property curbs: Ahead of the curve but too much?

06840581.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening