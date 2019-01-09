You are here

Home > Real Estate

China's HNA Group sells Manhattan building near Trump Tower

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 9:59 PM

file73jolgaohhi1cygf6bhf.jpg
HNA Group sold a building in Manhattan to help ease the embattled conglomerate's debts and stave off US concerns about a Chinese company owning property near Trump Tower.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] HNA Group sold a building in Manhattan to help ease the embattled conglomerate's debts and stave off US concerns about a Chinese company owning property near Trump Tower.

HNA completed the sale, the group said in a statement, without providing details. Bisnow reported earlier that investor and real estate developer Jacob Chetrit and his sons bought the tower in a US$422 million transaction that resulted in a loss for HNA. The Chinese company, which bought the tower for US$463 million with its partners before Donald Trump became president, had been trying to sell the property since at least early 2018.

Hainan, China-based HNA owned 90 per cent of the tower, with minority partners MHP Real Estate Services and Atco Properties & Management owning the rest.

"We look forward to working with and providing more opportunities to our friends, Jacob Chetrit and his sons Michael and Simon," MHP's president and chief executive officer, David Sturner, said in an emailed statement. "We are thrilled to have sold this notable asset to a well-respected and established family in the NYC real estate arena."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sale adds to the more than US$20 billion in disposals that HNA has agreed to since last year - including real estate holdings from San Francisco to Minneapolis - to reduce its massive debts. But the Manhattan building stood out because of the national-security concerns associated with the tower.

The sale also comes amid simmering tensions between the US and China's government, which last year was said to have decided to help HNA, the largest foreign buyer of US office buildings in 2017, pull itself out of chronic liquidity challenges.

The sale to a US buyer is likely to satisfy concerns from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US regarding HNA's ownership of the building, which houses one of only two police precincts that are within a mile of Trump Tower, the president's base when he's in New York.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Cheong Sim Lam buys Ascott Raffles Place Singapore for S$353.3 million

World's priciest housing market set for most densely-packed apartment blocks

Singapore condo rents dip 0.2% in December; HDB rents up 0.6%: SRX flash estimates

ESR, AXA IM and sovereign fund in logistics venture

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Condo resale prices drop 0.8% in Dec

Editor's Choice

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
3 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
4 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
5 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel

Must Read

bp_sgcondo_080119_33.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.2% in December; HDB rents up 0.6%: SRX flash estimates

sgsky.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc73k7nrhb941pbiug09_doc73k7w65cjytrx90z9o3.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Cheong Sim Lam buys Ascott Raffles Place Singapore for S$353.3 million

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buyout offer for Cityneon closes with 99% shares acquired; firm to delist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening