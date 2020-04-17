You are here

Home > Real Estate

China's March home prices may signal slow recovery

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200417_CHINA17_4091429.jpg
China has in recent weeks lifted transport curbs and city lockdowns, which had crippled business operations for developers and reduced customer visits to property showrooms.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Beijing

CHINA'S new home prices in March grew at their slowest annual pace since June 2018, but a pick-up in momentum could point to a tentative recovery after economic activity ground to a halt from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Home prices in March grew 5.3 per cent, also the 10th consecutive month of weaker growth, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. Prices grew 5.8 per cent in February.

New home prices in China returned to growth in March on a monthly basis, however, after stalling for the first time in five years in February, suggesting some pent-up demand as the impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak on the property market gradually fades.

China has in recent weeks lifted transport curbs and city lockdowns, which had crippled business operations for developers and reduced customer visits to property showrooms.

SEE ALSO

DBS, OCBC, UOB faced with over US$600m total exposure to Hin Leong

The government's stimulus measures to boost credit and cut interest rates have also given rise to a rebound in mortgages and consumer loans.

The authorities have gradually brought the outbreak under control, although travel and social distancing measures remain in place in some cities, such as the capital Beijing. As at Thursday, the virus has killed more than 3,300 people and infected over 82,000 in mainland China.

Analysts warned the modest gain in March could be due to a lag in pre-Chinese New Year holiday transactions being registered as operations resumed. Covid-19's impact on jobs and consumer confidence may continue to crimp sales in the property market for months, they added.

"Property sales offices across the country opened in March, but sales remained sluggish," said Zhang Dawei, a Beijing-based analyst with property agency Centaline, who estimated they recovered to 40 per cent of pre-virus levels after a plunge in February.

Chinese banks extended a record amount of loans in March as various government support measures kicked in. Household loans, mostly mortgages, rebounded sharply to 989.1 billion yuan (S$199.5 billion) in March from a net decline of 413.3 billion yuan in February.

The majority of the 70 cities surveyed by the NBS reported monthly price increases for new homes, with the number rising to 38 from 21 in February.

More robust price gains were recorded across all city-tiers. Xining, the capital of Qinghai province in central China by the Tibetan Plateau, was the top price performer in March, with a monthly price increase of 1.4 per cent.

It was closely followed by the coastal city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, where prices grew 1.3 per cent.

Prices were unchanged in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, as it did not sell any properties in March due to the pandemic, NBS said in a statement alongside the data.

China's major property developers, such as Evergrande, have been launching discounts and promotions to spur sales, while the government has relaxed some rules over pre-investment in projects to help quicken sales.

Latest data from researcher CRIC shows sales of the top 100 developers surged 136.2 per cent last month from February.

Developers said they expected sales to normalise in April, following an 80-90 per cent recovery in March.

But some analysts noted that consumers remain cautious amid lingering fears of a global recession from the pandemic that will hit demand for China's goods and services.

Nomura analysts said in a report on Thursday that another round of massive stimulus to boost nationwide property demand remains unlikely.

Others called for more help from local governments. "Local governments should roll out more market support measures to encourage first time buyers and upgraders, provided that they do not violate the principle of 'houses are not for speculation'," Centaline's Mr Zhang said, referring to Beijing's warnings to speculators.  REUTERS

Real Estate

S-Reits get lifeline on cash flow, fund-raising

Soilbuild Reit Q1 DPU down 26% to 0.883 Singapore cent

Commercial, industrial properties still draw interest

US homebuilder confidence sees record plunge on hit from virus

Soilbuild Reit defers capital distributions; Q1 DPU down 26%

Measures unveiled to help Reits through 'challenging' Covid-19 period

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 17, 2020 12:05 AM
Technology

Facebook steps up fight against fake news about Covid-19

[LONDON] Facebook said Thursday it would start sending tailor-made warnings to users highlighting facts about the...

Apr 16, 2020 11:46 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec says oil market undergoing 'historic shock'

[PARIS] The Opec oil cartel said Thursday that the world market for crude is undergoing an unprecedented jolt due to...

Apr 16, 2020 11:27 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore coronavirus cases cross 4,000 with 728 cases in new daily record

[SINGAPORE] For a second day running, Singapore recorded another daily high of new coronavirus cases, 728, with the...

Apr 16, 2020 11:26 PM
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk offeror meets compulsory acquisition threshold

BREADTALK Group on Thursday said that as at 5pm, its offeror had amassed acceptances representing about 97.77 per...

Apr 16, 2020 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

AEM maintains FY2020 sales guidance despite Covid-19 situation

AEM Holdings on Thursday said it is continuing to operate worldwide without any material adverse impact from the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.