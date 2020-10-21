You are here

Home > Real Estate

China's new home prices grow at slowest rate since 2016 on tighter rules

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201021_CHINA21_4291366.jpg
Average new home prices in 70 major Chinese cities rose 0.4 per cent in September from the month before.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Beijing

NEW home prices in China grew at their slowest pace in over 4½ years as tightening measures in some big cities helped cool the property market, despite a broader economic recovery.

New home prices in China also grew at a slightly slower monthly pace in September, official data showed on Tuesday, and the number of cities reporting monthly price increases for new homes fell.

A recovery in China's property market has provided much-needed support to an economy hard-hit by the coronavirus earlier this year. But policy-makers have rolled out new restrictions in recent months on concerns of a potential market bubble.

"The broad tightening of housing policies since July has had an impact on home prices data," said Zhang Dawei, a Beijing-based analyst with property agency Centaline.

SEE ALSO

US single-family homebuilding accelerates in September

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Average new home prices in 70 major cities rose 0.4 per cent in September from a month earlier, compared with a 0.6 per cent increase in August, showed Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

On an annual basis, home prices rose 4.6 per cent in September, the slowest pace since February 2016, and versus a 4.8 per cent expansion in August.

More than 20 cities have imposed new rules since July to prevent sharp price rises; regulators have introduced stringent rules to contain property developers' debt levels.

In September, many developers moved to cut prices to attract buyers ahead of the eight-day National Day holiday.

"The softening growth is also due to an increase in supply as developers ramped up sales promotion during the traditionally peak season," Mr Zhang added. As China's recovery firms, economists say policy-makers will be watching home prices closely and will tweak rules as necessary.

Real estate investment in China rose at the fastest pace in nearly 1½ years in September. Household leverage ratio meanwhile soared to a record in June, threatening to hobble private consumption, a key source of growth.

The NBS data on Tuesday also showed the number of cities reporting monthly price increases for new homes fell to 55 out of 70, from 59 in August. Tier-3 cities reported the strongest monthly gains.

China's home prices are expected to rise 4.8 per cent this year, a Reuters survey showed in late September, at a slower pace than last year, as Beijing shifts to de-leverage the sector. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

MLT to raise S$650m to partially fund Asia property acquisitions

IReit Global raises S$142.8m in rights issue

CRCT, Suntec Reit go to market with perps offering

Singapore's city-fringe business park rents to rise as firms cut costs

Google eyes £800m London office hub

Brookfield's US$2b property deal will be India's biggest

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

New Silkroutes appoints Darrell Lim as acting independent non-executive chairman

TROUBLED healthcare provider New Silkroutes Group announced the appointment of Darrell Lim Chee Lek as acting...

Oct 21, 2020 12:36 AM
Government & Economy

UK government suffers defeat by House of Lords over Brexit law

[LONDON] The upper chamber of Britain's parliament on Tuesday inflicted a symbolic defeat on the government over...

Oct 21, 2020 12:32 AM
Government & Economy

Goldman Sachs to pay US$2.8b over 1MDB scandal, says report

[WASHINGTON] Global financial titan Goldman Sachs is preparing to admit wrongdoing in the massive 1MDB Malaysian...

Oct 21, 2020 12:14 AM
Technology

Doctors may have found secretive new organs in the centre of your head

[NEW YORK] After millenniums of careful slicing and dicing, it might seem as though scientists have figured out...

Oct 21, 2020 12:07 AM
Technology

Adobe unveils authentication tool in battle against deepfakes

[SAN JOSE] Adobe debuted a software tool to help media creators prove their images are real, the latest move by the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans who travelled overseas on or after March 27 can now tap government subsidies, insurance in case of infection

Good Class Bungalow at King Albert Park put on market for S$45.5m

STI tracks Wall Street losses, down 0.59% at 2,528.64

Keppel DC Reit's Q3 DPU up 22.1%

SIA to launch non-stop flights to New York's JFK airport from next month

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for