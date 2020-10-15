You are here

Home > Real Estate

China's President Xi backs stronger property rights, protection for Shenzhen entrepreneurs

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Shenzhen

SHENZHEN will strengthen property rights and protection of entrepreneurs, China's President Xi Jinping said Wednesday in a speech to mark the establishment of the country's first economic zone in the southern city four decades earlier.

In his speech, Mr Xi praised the city for "achieving miracles" and said it "must carry out development with the courage to break the ground and to strive to be the first".

A testing ground for the reforms that have spurred China's high-paced growth over the last four decades, Mr Xi touted Shenzhen as symbolic of China's emergence as a global economic power.

The Shenzhen government will get more leeway to pursue reforms and become a "model city for a strong socialist country", he said.

SEE ALSO

China's Xi to deliver speech in Shenzhen marking its 40th anniversary

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

On Sunday, the government published plans to increase foreign investment in the city, encourage foreign talent and reduce red tape in sectors including energy and telecoms.

Mr Xi also alluded to "turbulence" in the global economy from rising protectionism and unilateralism, and emphasised that China would pursue a "dual circulation" model that relies more on domestic consumption, while attracting foreign investment.

The speech in Shenzhen followed visits to nearby cities Chaozhou and Shantou, where he emphasised industrial upgrades and innovation.

Carrie Lam, the leader of the adjacent territory of Hong Kong, attended the speech, after announcing on Monday that she was postponing an annual policy address scheduled for that day, as did Ho Iat Seng, the chief executive of Macau.

Mr Xi's speech took place in the Qianhai district, which is positioning itself as a hub for cross-border services for the Greater Bay Area, a region that includes Hong Kong, Macau, and nine cities in China's Guangdong province, including Shenzhen.

Mr Xi's speech called for further exchanges between the two territories and Taiwan, as well as overseas Chinese, and to "strengthen their sense of belonging with the motherland". REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Mediacorp puts former Caldecott Hill site for sale

HDB rental volume jumps in September as Malaysian workers return to Singapore

Evergrande deal misses target after it cuts out founder's rich friends

JPMorgan sticks with plan to build giant New York headquarters

Million-dollar HDB flats make up 0.3% of total resale flats sold

Mediacorp's former Caldecott Hill site up for sale; gross land value exceeds S$400m

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 12:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Microsoft in deal with Equinor for Norway CO2 storage project

[OSLO] Microsoft on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Norway's Equinor to explore the use of a...

Oct 15, 2020 12:30 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson resists national lockdown but rules nothing out

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday resisted a short lockdown for all of England but said he...

Oct 15, 2020 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

WHO fears spike in global covid-19 cases will be followed by increased deaths

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist on Wednesday raised concern that the recent global...

Oct 15, 2020 12:09 AM
Life & Culture

Copy of Shakespeare's collected plays sells for record US$9.9m

[NEW YORK] A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeare's plays for the first time sold for a record...

Oct 15, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

Majority of Indian Americans to vote for Biden, survey says

[WASHINGTON] More than two-thirds of Indian American voters are expected to vote for Joe Biden and the Democratic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Two schoolchildren among five new confirmed coronavirus cases

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Court grants 'last' adjournment for Hyflux's judicial management application

Mediacorp's former Caldecott Hill site up for sale; gross land value exceeds S$400m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for