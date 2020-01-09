You are here

Home > Real Estate

China's super rich make their money from real estate

More are turning to family offices for help with wealth maintenance and succession planning: UBS report
Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA'S wealthy families are twice as likely as global peers to have made their millions in real estate, according to a report co-authored by UBS Group, which found an increasing focus on wealth preservation and succession.

Almost 30 per cent of participants surveyed said their family wealth came from property, followed by consumer discretionary and industrials.

The swelling ranks of China's super rich are also increasingly turning to family offices as they focus on wealth maintenance and succession planning, according to the study.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The concept of a family office is relatively new in China compared to Europe, the US and other parts of Asia, where rich families have long used privately held companies to handle investment and wealth management decisions.

SEE ALSO

Home sales jump in 'showstopper' Mumbai

Although the combined wealth of billionaires in mainland China dropped 12 per cent in 2018 to US$982.4 billion, according to a separate UBS/PwC Billionaires Report released in November 2019, their numbers have been growing more quickly than elsewhere.

For around one-third of the clans surveyed, the primary wealth-management vehicle is a single-family office, while around 16 per cent manage their money via a multi-family office.

The average net wealth of those represented in the report is US$943 million and the maintenance of their wealth was the main motivation for establishing or joining a family office, it found.

The study, conducted in partnership with AVIC Trust and consultancies Campden Wealth and FOTT, also found the average age of the generation currently in charge in China is 55.

"The wealth creators are now entering their mid-50s, and considering inheritance and succession planning," the report said. As a result, "the Chinese family office arena has been growing and maturing, rapidly".

It added that while the "relatively subdued global economic environment and heightened uncertainty have, no doubt, affected business and investment in China, as elsewhere," they've also reinforced the need for "structure and organisation" in Chinese wealth management.

Still, there are challenges. Those include the initial establishment of a family office structure, recruiting outside talent and finding experienced service providers.

Trust, confidentiality and reputation are the most critical factors when selecting service providers.

In terms of returns, Chinese family offices earned an average return of 11 per cent over the past 12 months, with private equity the top-performing asset class.

About the same proportion of participants have adopted a growth-oriented investment strategy (44 per cent) versus a balanced approach (43 per cent).

Only 13 per cent adopted a preservation-oriented strategy, according to the report, which canvassed 76 family members, family office senior managers and family wealth managers. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Elite Commercial Reit to lodge prospectus next week

JLL hires ex-CBRE veteran as head of valuation and advisory services for S-E Asia

Disney faces pressure to help ease Hong Kong's housing crisis

Lennar's 2020 home sales to go above estimates as lower prices boost demand

California drafts law in fresh bid to raise housing density

The coolest architecture on Earth is in Antarctica

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 12:15 AM
Transport

Daimler pledges that cost cuts today will fund the cars of tomorrow

[FRANKFURT] Daimler AG's investment in future technologies such as electric cars and self-driving software is taking...

Jan 8, 2020 11:50 PM
Banking & Finance

British watchdog tells bosses to end bad behaviour in insurance

[LONDON] Britain's markets watchdog has told the bosses of commercial insurance companies to stamp out bad behaviour...

Jan 8, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state

[PARIS] India has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm in the central...

Jan 8, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

US private hiring surges to 202,000 in December: ADP

[WASHINGTON] American companies ramped up hiring in the final month of 2019, posting the biggest gain in eight...

Jan 8, 2020 10:58 PM
Transport

Boeing crash probe protocol seen hampered by Iran-US tensions

[PARIS] There are clear international rules governing investigations into air crashes, but in the case of Wednesday'...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly