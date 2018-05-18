You are here

Chinatown Plaza sold en bloc for S$260m

Fri, May 18, 2018 - 3:26 PM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

file706wdutf529ka8xn4md.jpg
Outline planning permission for serviced apartment with commercial use has been granted by the Urban Redevelopment Authority for Chinatown Plaza. PHOTO: EDMUND TIE & COMPANY

CHINATOWN Plaza has been sold for S$260 million to a property unit affiliated to Singapore-based RGE (Royal Golden Eagle), the pulp and paper to palm oil giant founded by Sukanto Tanoto

The price translates to a land rate of S$1,915 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), said Edmund Tie & Company, which handled the collective sale.

Located along Craig Road, Chinatown Plaza has a land area of about 33,953 square feet and is zoned for commercial and residential use. The site has the potential to be redeveloped up to its existing gross floor area of about 135,742 sq ft.

Outline planning permission for serviced apartment with commercial use has been granted by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Apartment owners are expected to receive gross sale proceeds of between S$3.44 million and S$4.79 million per unit while shop owners can expect between S$1.64 million to S$10.62 million per unit.

"Such freehold mixed-use sites within the city are rarely available," said Swee Shou Fern, senior director for investment advisory at ET&C.

"Given its city centre location in a popular and vibrant enclave within close proximity to MRT stations, the property is perfectly situated for use as serviced apartment. This development option will allow the purchaser to hold the invaluable freehold property for long-term investment."

RGE manages a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations and assets exceeding U$18 billion.

