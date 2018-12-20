Chinese city's property policy reversal a test of central govt resolve

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Beijing/Shanghai
THE Chinese city of Heze has reversed a rule designed to curb real estate flipping, boosting shares in property developers on Wednesday and sparking speculation that more cities could follow suit as slowing sales weigh on the economy.
The policy reversal, announced
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg