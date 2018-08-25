You are here

Home > Real Estate

Climate change hits US home prices

Sat, Aug 25, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180825_CLIMATE25_3542637.jpg
The US state where climate change has hurt home prices the most is Florida.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

THE rise in sea levels is already hitting home prices along the Atlantic Coast in the United States, and nowhere harder than the tiny New Jersey town of Ocean City.

Between 2005 and 2017, increased tidal flooding erased US$14.1 billion in home values across eight states, according to research by First Street Foundation, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that seeks to quantify the effects of climate change on coastal communities.

The group found that 820,000 homes are now worth less than they would have been otherwise, including 75,000 homes in New York State and 15,000 in Connecticut.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

When First Street broke those impacts down by zip code, the most concentrated losses turned up in small New Jersey towns. Ocean City, New Jersey, with just 11,000 residents, has lost US$530 million in property value. The state where climate change has hurt home prices the most is Florida, where rising seas and flooding wiped out US$5.4 billion in relative value since 2005.

First Street reached those conclusions by comparing historical transactions of homes exposed to tidal flooding with like properties in similarly valued areas elsewhere, controlling for lot size and other variables to isolate the difference in price appreciation related to tidal flood risk.

The model underlying their findings was published in a peer-reviewed paper in the journal Population Research and Policy Review.

The magnitude of property-value loss along the Jersey Shore suggests that Superstorm Sandy in 2012 caused potential home buyers to pay more attention to flood risks, according to Steven McAlpine, head of data science for First Street. The storm "accelerated the way sea-level rise impacts home value", he said.

A spokesman for Ocean City, Doug Bergen, questioned the findings, saying the assessed value of the city's real estate has risen substantially since 2005.

"The notion that any researcher could isolate and quantify the effect of one factor (flooding) on hypothetical past real estate windfalls is implausible," Mr Bergen noted.

Still, he said the city is working to reduce the threat from flooding, including updating its drainage systems and pumping stations, raising its streets and requiring that new and renovated homes be elevated.

New Jersey is only the most pronounced example of a nationwide trend, warns Matthew Eby, First Street's executive director.

He said the data shows that increased flooding is hurting property values around the country, and not just in places like Miami Beach and Charleston, South Carolina, that often appear in the news.

"When you look at this analysis, you see the exposure of the coastal US is immense," Mr Eby added. "You can see what's happening, and what's around the corner. This is surely the beginning." BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Oxley Holdings' Q4 net profit more than trebles to S$138m

To lure new tenants, WeWork ratchets up broker commissions

Big cities vow to make buildings carbon neutral by 2050

More than 52% of former Rio Casa units sold: joint developer

Going underground has new cool

Wing Tai Properties net profit more than doubles to HK$1 billion in H1 on W Square divestment in Hong Kong

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
2 Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf
3 Stocks to watch: Nam Cheong, HG Metal, iFast, Singtel
4 Global trends bode well for SGX
5 Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_270418_2.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output eases again in July, posting 6% growth in line with expectations

BP_SGfactory_270418_2.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore visitor arrivals, hotel room revenue up in Q1; tourist spending dips

Aug 24, 2018
Transport

Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening