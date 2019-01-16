You are here

Home > Real Estate

Club St hotel site sets record price for 99-year land at GLS tender

Top bid for private housing site in Kampong Java Rd came in below market expectations; bids for EC site in Tampines Avenue 10 did not disappoint
Wed, Jan 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

Singapore

A PLUM hotel site along Club Street in the CBD on Tuesday drew hotel groups from Singapore and the region, resulting in a record price being set for 99-year leasehold hotel land at a Government Land Sales (GLS) tender.

However, in the housing land segment it was a tale of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

Savills to launch business valuations service

Market watchers mixed over 2019 home sales

CapitaLand-linked counters sees active trading

Courts Asia acquires building in Jakarta from Sinarmas Land

Turkish tycoon in talks to sell several Europe luxury hotels to Dubai firm

Editor's Choice

Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

BT_20190116_LTGVTM6KX_3669358.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Semiconductor veteran Ricky Lee back for S$13.2m IPO

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
3 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
4 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YOSAVILLS16_3669456.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Real Estate

Savills to launch business valuations service

BT_20190116_NSGLASSDOOR16NO4T_3669507.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening