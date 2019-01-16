Club St hotel site sets record price for 99-year land at GLS tender

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A PLUM hotel site along Club Street in the CBD on Tuesday drew hotel groups from Singapore and the region, resulting in a record price being set for 99-year leasehold hotel land at a Government Land Sales (GLS) tender.
However, in the housing land segment it was a tale of
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg