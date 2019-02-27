You are here
Co-living company Hmlet expands into Australia
It will make its debut in Sydney in March, with the launch of two co-living properties in the inner-city suburbs
Singapore
SINGAPORE-BASED co-living company Hmlet is entering the Australian market.
In March, Hmlet will make its debut in Sydney, with the launch of two co-living properties in the inner-city suburbs of Newtown and Marrickville. Plans are underway to expand to Melbourne and
