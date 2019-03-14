Co-living company Hmlet partners BS Shenton to lease Lumiere condominium units

Hmlet has partnered accommodation provider BS Shenton to lease the top 10 floors of luxury condominium Lumiere.

CO-LIVING company Hmlet has partnered accommodation provider BS Shenton to lease the top 10 floors of luxury condominium Lumiere, in a bid to expand its unit offering in the central business district.

This partnership adds 60 beds from Lumiere to Hmlet’s portfolio, bringing its total beds to 1,000 by early June 2019.

Yoan Kamalski, CEO and co-founder of Hmlet, said that the company has seen a growing demand among members for more premium units where they can live separately but still be part of the community.

The new site, which launches on March 18, will allow Hmlet members to choose from one or two-bedroom luxury apartments. A communal rooftop space will also be available for members, the statement added. The site is situated within walking distance from Tanjong Pagar MRT station.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Hmlet was founded in 2016, and currently operates in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia, offering custom-designed rooms and apartments with monthly rolling contracts; and different offerings and activities.