Co-living firm Hmlet adds Tiong Bahru properties to collection

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 4:01 AM
SINGAPORE-BASED co-living company Hmlet has signed a collection of properties in Tiong Bahru, bringing the number of properties it manages in Singapore to 48. 

The properties occupy 18,000 square feet across seven locations: Hoot Kiam Road, Zion Road, Tiong Bahru Road, Moh Guan Terrace, Chay Yan Street, Tiong Poh Road and Guan Chuan Street. 

They feature studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with communal areas including a courtyard and kitchen. Some of the 80 rooms that will be made available have already been launched on the Hmlet platform. 

"This latest venture will play a crucial role in the growth of Hmlet's community, providing our members with greater flexibility and more housing options in close proximity to the central business district," said Yoan Kamalski, CEO of Hmlet, in a statement on Thursday.

It currently operates two other residences in Tiong Bahru, Hmlet Yong Siak and Hmlet Echelon, which opened last year. 

Last September, the company launched Hmlet Cantonment, a location that was once Keppel Primary School before later becoming the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau headquarters. The property enjoys an occupancy rate of over 90 per cent, Hmlet said. 

Hmlet last July raised US$40 million in a Series B round led by Burda Principal Investments, with participation from existing investor Sequoia India and new investors Mitsubishi Estate Co, Reinventure Group and angel investors.

The company was founded in 2016, and had raised US$6.5 million in a Series A round in November 2018 and a US$1.5 million seed round in 2017.

