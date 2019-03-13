You are here

Co-working space The Great Room to open fourth Singapore location at Raffles Hotel

The Great Room co-working space at Ngee Ann City offers flexible work space.
SINGAPORE-BASED co-working space The Great Room (TGR) is opening at Raffles Hotel Singapore, its fourth location in the city state.

This will be the first co-working space to be integrated in a six-star hotel, and will occupy 15,000 sq ft of space on level two of the restored Raffles Hotel Singapore, which will reopen in a few months.

TGR offers flexible work space to multi-national corporations, corporates and entrepreneurs. It has a total of five existing locations in Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok, excluding its new Raffles Hotel location. Its Hong Kong location just began operations in March 2019.

Members have access to an on-site hospitality team, conferencing and meeting facilities and club lounges, among other privileges.

Co-founder and CEO of The Great Room, Jaelle Ang, said: “We chose the Raffles Hotel Singapore because our visions of an all-day journey of work, live and play are well-aligned. We envision creating a productive and well-designed work environment where companies - our members - would ace their high value business interactions and thrive."

She added that amid a strong demand, some of its Singapore members have also taken up spaces at TGR in Hong Kong and Bangkok, which aligns with recent calls during Singapore Budget 2019 for local companies to expand abroad.

She said that with flexi spaces, companies will not need to commit to long-term leases.

TGR said that demand for flexible co-working spaces is escalating as companies explore different ways of optimising space per worker, keeping 20-30 per cent of their total real estate requirement as flexi space rather than take up long, locked-in leases.

