Cold storage facilities a long-term play in alternative property investment: M&G

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 5:54 PM
UPDATED Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 6:13 PM
@FionaLamBT

Boxes of Moderna Covid vaccine in a freezer room on Jan 13 2021 - Bloomberg.jpg
Boxes of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in a freezer room. Cold-storage facilities, a type of specialised logistics property, can be capex intensive.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

ASSET manager M&G Real Estate expects cold storage to shine in the long run as investors, now flush with liquidity, hunt for alternatives in the Asia-Pacific property market.

Life sciences and data centres are also likely to continue to gain prominence, although the global investment...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for