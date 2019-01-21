You are here

Colliers names Rick Thomas as head of occupier services in Singapore

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 2:20 PM
Colliers has appointed Rick Thomas to take on the newly created role of head of occupier services in Singapore with immediate effect.
COLLIERS International has appointed Rick Thomas to take on the newly created role of head of occupier services in Singapore with immediate effect, the commercial real estate services firm announced on Monday. 

Mr Thomas was most recently executive director of corporate solutions for Asia-Pacific, focusing on servicing the real estate needs of large multinational corporations across the region. He first joined Colliers in 2006 as a senior manager of corporate solutions, and has over 12 years of experience with the firm.

In his new role, Mr Thomas is tasked with "driving greater synergy and better integration between the occupier services lines of office services, industrial services and project management", Colliers said. 

He will report to managing director Tang Wei Leng.

Said Ms Tang: "Every business has real estate requirements and increasingly, we have observed that our clients' needs span across different geographical regions and sectors. Hence, an integrated occupier services platform will better connect and serve our clients, offering greater operational efficiency and higher productivity, as well as enhanced solutions and seamless service delivery."

Separately, Mr Thomas noted that occupiers' needs are constantly evolving with technology, macroeconomic changes and geopolitical conditions. Therefore, the firm will have to assess potential challenges and opportunities to better advise clients on their business space needs.

"With an integrated platform, I will have a better visibility of the key occupier markets of office and industrial property segments, bringing the teams together to help our clients expand, relocate, rationalise and better utilise their real estate," Mr Thomas said. 

He added that the company is now looking to hire talents within the occupier services lines as it seeks to grow its business. 

