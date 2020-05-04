You are here

Home > Real Estate

Commercial unit at Upper Thomson up for sale with S$19.5m guide price

Mon, May 04, 2020 - 4:28 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Thomson Imperial Court.jpg
The guide price of S$19.5 million works out to about S$1,771 per square foot based on the unit's strata area.
PHOTO: SRI

A FREEHOLD commercial unit at Thomson Imperial Court is up for sale in the market via an expression of interest (EOI) exercise, sole marketing agent SRI announced on Monday. 

The guide price of S$19.5 million works out to about S$1,771 per square foot based on the unit's strata area.

The commercial unit occupies 11,011 square feet, representing about a 23 per cent stake within Thomson Imperial Court, SRI said.  

Completed around 1999, Thomson Imperial Court is a mixed development comprising a retail podium from basement one to the first storey, as well as a residential block from second to the fourth storey.

The retail podium includes education centres, a foreign domestic worker agency and a supermarket among other amenities.

SEE ALSO

Redas sets up solidarity project fund, S$760,000 raised to date

The commercial unit is located at basement one of Thomson Imperial Court and has direct access to the car park. It is currently tenanted to Sheng Siong Supermarket, which is the anchor tenant within the development, and enjoys a high footfall, according to SRI. 

Located along Upper Thomson Road, Thomson Imperial Court is a five-minute walk to Upper Thomson MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast line, which is slated to be completed this year. 

The property is also connected to the rest of the island via roads and expressways such as Lornie Road, Lornie Highway, the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and the Central Expressway (CTE).

There will be no additional buyer's stamp duty or seller's stamp duty imposed and both foreigners and companies are eligible to purchase the property. 

Said Low Choon Sin, managing partner at SRI Capital Markets: "This is an excellent opportunity to both investors and end-user to own a freehold commercial unit. The single unit commands a substantial controlling stake of approximately 23 per cent share value of the entire development.

"In addition, the majority share value stake will also provide a single owner with influence in the possibility of a future collective sale of the development."

The EOI exercise for the commercial unit at Thomson Imperial Court will close at 3pm on June 4. 

Real Estate

Mirae Asset scraps US$5.8b deal to buy US hotels from China's Anbang Insurance

Maze parks to micromarkets: How coronavirus could bring cities closer to home

Maze parks to micromarkets: How coronavirus could bring cities closer to home

UOL gives 50% rental rebates to eligible retail tenants for June, July

Broker's take: DBS downgrades Genting to 'hold' on negative earnings adjustments

Mainland Chinese buyers disappear from Hong Kong real estate

BREAKING NEWS

May 4, 2020 04:40 PM
Government & Economy

Japan moves to extend state of emergency until May 31

[TOKYO] Japanese lawmakers began approving a government plan to extend a nationwide state of emergency until May 31...

May 4, 2020 04:27 PM
Energy & Commodities

Coal loses backing from another big bank

[SYDNEY] Financing a thermal coal project in Australia just got a little bit harder after Westpac Banking Corp said...

May 4, 2020 04:24 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish 4.18% lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished with big losses Monday on fears of a renewed China-US trade war after Donald...

May 4, 2020 04:18 PM
Consumer

Tate & Lyle syrup volumes hit as bars and restaurants close

[BENGALURU] British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle on Monday said US demand for its sugars and syrups used...

May 4, 2020 04:12 PM
Government & Economy

Migrant workers in Malaysia to undergo coronavirus tests as curbs eased

[KUALA LUMPUR] Migrant workers in Malaysia are now required to be tested for the new coronavirus, a senior minister...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.