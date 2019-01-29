You are here

Home > Real Estate

Completed condo prices up 0.1% in Dec, first increase since August: NUS index

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

Singapore

PRICES of completed private apartments and condominiums in Singapore edged up in December by 0.1 per cent from the previous month.

This is the first month-on-month price rise for such properties since August 2018, following a revised 0.5 per cent drop in November.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

JustCo to open six co-working spaces in Korea and Australia

Oxley, partner to sell 268 residential units at Dublin Landings for 175.5m euros

Too ugly to save? Singapore weighs fate of its Brutalist buildings

China's real estate loan growth slows further in 2018

The rich didn't always need US$238-million penthouses

OUE puts US Bank Tower in LA up for sale

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
4 Temasek-backed BasisAI unpacks AI 'black box'
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

doc73tyygpk4nnvirmn8x5_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices inch up 0.1% in December, first increase since August: NUS index

Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Rex International unit to divest stakes in two Norway assets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening