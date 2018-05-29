You are here
Completed condo, private apartment prices slip 0.3% in April from March: NUS index
Slight decline, attributed to 0.8% fall in prices in the central region, could be a technical blip
Singapore
PRICES of completed private apartments and condominiums in Singapore dipped 0.3 per cent in April from the previous month.
This is according to the National University of Singapore's (NUS) flash estimates for its Singapore Residential Price Index (SRPI) released on Monday
