Completed private apartment prices fall in Feb

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
PRICES of completed private apartments and condominiums in Singapore fell month-on-month again in February, retreating 0.5 per cent from the previous month after January's 0.2 per cent decline.
The figures are flash estimates released on Thursday by the National
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg