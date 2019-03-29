You are here

Completed private apartment prices fall in Feb

The 0.5% decline was driven by a 1.5 per cent decrease in prices for apartments in the central region
Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Year-to-date, overall prices are down 0.7 per cent - prices of larger apartments in the central region declined 1.9 per cent, while prices in the non-central region rose 0.1 per cent.
Singapore

PRICES of completed private apartments and condominiums in Singapore fell month-on-month again in February, retreating 0.5 per cent from the previous month after January's 0.2 per cent decline.

The figures are flash estimates released on Thursday by the National

