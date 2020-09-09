Condo, HDB rental volumes tumble in August; rents hold: SRX

Rents for HDB flats and private apartments held steady in August but leasings took a big hit, with rental volumes falling to levels lower than during the circuit breaker period, going by flash data from real estate portal SRX Property on Wednesday.

[SINGAPORE] Rents for HDB flats and private apartments held steady in August but leasings took a big hit, with rental volumes falling to levels lower than during the circuit breaker period, going by flash data from real estate portal SRX Property on Wednesday.

August leasings for private condominiums and apartments tumbled 20.4 per cent month on month to 2,716 units. This is 47 per cent lower than a year ago and 42 per cent less than the five-year average volume for the month of August.

The volume for HDB flats in August also fell, by 16.7 per cent from July to 1,025 flats. This is 46.2 per cent lower than a year ago and 44.1 per cent below the five-year average volume for August.

The sharp fall in rental volumes, which were also seen in July, could signal the start of a "domino effect" for the rental market, hampered by an economic slowdown and rising unemployment among foreigners here, said Christine Sun, head of research and consultancy at OrangeTee & Tie.

Pointing to the job support schemes intended to help firms retain their Singaporean workers, Ms Sun added that it is "inevitable" that the reduction in foreign employment will adversely impact the leasing market temporarily.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

ERA Realty's head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak agreed, adding that dampened demand in both the HDB and private housing market may be due to weakness in the wider employment market which has seen job losses for some expatriates.

This wider decline has not been offset by the increase in rental demand for HDB flats from Malaysian workers looking for affordable accommodation near their workplaces following the implementation of border restrictions between Malaysia and Singapore due to Covid-19.

SRX flash data also showed private apartment rents remained unchanged in August from the previous month, while HDB rents saw a small uptick of 0.3 per cent within the same period.

Year on year, overall rents for private apartments in August are down by 1 per cent from a year ago and are 17.3 per cent off their peak in January 2013.

For HDB flats, rents slipped by 0.1 per cent from August 2019 and are 14.6 per cent lower than their peak in August 2013.

Although the SRX rental index has held steady for the private residential market in August, Ms Sun noted that rents have been falling for six consecutive months for luxury homes in the prime districts or core central region. Rents have also slipped marginally in the city fringes or outside of central region. "The trends may indicate that more expats are moving out from prime locations to suburban areas or city fringe areas where housing tends to be more affordable in light of the current economic slowdown," she said.

Rental vacancies may increase in the coming months, possibly exerting some downward pressure on rents for certain locations, she said.

As for HDB rents, the 0.3 per cent month-on-month increase comes as a significant number of relatively new HDB flats completed the five-year minimum occupation period this year and could be available for lease, said Mr Mak.

These newer flats would command higher rentals than the older flats in the vicinity.

As more of such newer flats enter the leasing market, they could support or even increase the overall HDB rental index, he added.

THE STRAITS TIMES