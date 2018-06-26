You are here
Condo in Bidadari to debut soon
The one-bedroom units in Park Colonial, next to Woodleigh MRT, will start at around S$780,000
Singapore
PARK Colonial, a new condominium in the Bidadari enclave and next to Woodleigh MRT station, is set to be launched on July 14.
Jointly developed by CEL Development, Heeton Holdings and KSH Holdings, the estate on a land area of 19,547 sq m will comprise six towers with 805
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg