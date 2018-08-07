You are here

Home > Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 11:16 AM
UPDATED Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 12:26 PM
ann@sph.com.sg

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Continuing a pattern seen in recent months, resale prices of non-landed homes rose last month to a new record though sales volume remained far off its peak, according to data from real estate portal SRX Property released on Tuesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

CONTINUING a pattern seen in recent months, resale prices of non-landed homes rose last month to a new record though sales volume remained far off its peak, according to data from real estate portal SRX Property released on Tuesday.

Resale prices of condominiums and private apartments climbed 1 per cent in July from the previous month, SRX's flash estimates showed.

Compared to a year ago, resale prices are up by 12.3 per cent from July 2017, and have increased by 9 per cent so far this year, said SRX.

It also revised up its month-on-month resale price increase for June to 0.4 per cent from 0.2 per cent initially estimated.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The monthly resale price increase was led by homes in the prime district, or core central region (CCR), which rose 2.6 per cent from June. Resale prices in the city fringes or rest of central region (RCR) advanced 1.2 per cent, while prices in the outlying or outside of central region (OCR) edged up 0.2 per cent.

The picture for sales volume was more mixed. SRX figures show an estimated 1,085 non-landed private resale units were sold in July, a 2.8 per cent decline from the 1,116 units resold in June. Year-on-year, though, resale volume was up a slight 1.5 per cent from the number for July 2017. Compared to its peak of 2,050 units in April 2010, the number of resale transactions was down by 47.1 per cent.

Looking at the numbers, OrangeTee & Tie's head of research & consultancy Christine Sun said she expects resale prices to continue trending upwards in the coming months, but at a much slower pace due to the latest round of property cooling measures.

Noting how sales activity has trailed the growth in prices, Ms Sun said the numerous policies set in motion previously have already eradicated much speculative buying and prevented many families from over-leveraging.

"The market is now limited mainly to genuine home buyers and cash rich investors," she said. "The resilient nature of the market suggests that there is still a strong fundamental demand for resale homes, largely for the purpose of upgrading and long term investment." 

SRX's overall median transaction over X-value (TOX) was positive S$4,000 last month, a sharp drop from S$17,000 in June. TOX measures how much a buyer is overpaying or underpaying on a property based on SRX Property's computer-generated market value.

Telok Blangah and Harbourfront in District 4 posted the highest TOX, a whopping S$100,000, among districts with more than 10 resale transactions.

District 9's Orchard, Cairnhill and River Valley posted the highest negative TOX of S$30,000.

Real Estate

Keppel DC Reit to build new Australia data centre at a cost of up to A$36m

New York mayor Bill de Blasio signs into law new crackdown on Airbnb

Keppel unit to set up Australian property fund

Freehold St Thomas Ville targets bids of more than S$58m in collective sale

Court rules in favour of PACC Offshore

Changes to Stamp Duties Act

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
5 OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

BP_pound_070818_44.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Pound frail on Brexit fears, US dollar steady

Artist's impression of IC3 East DC
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit to build new Australia data centre at a cost of up to A$36m

Aug 7, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel DC Reit, PACC Offshore Services, OKP, MindChamps

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening