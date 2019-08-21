You are here

Home > Real Estate

Confiscated Beijing skyscraper sold via online auction

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190821_CHINA21S2QR_3868392.jpg
The Pangu Plaza, situated next to the Bird's Nest Olympic stadium, consists of four office buildings making up the body of a dragon, with a uniquely shaped taller fifth structure as its head.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

A BEIJING skyscraper confiscated from a fugitive Chinese billionaire was sold in an online auction on Tuesday for 5.18 billion yuan (S$1 billion), the latest twist in a salacious saga dating back to before the 2008 Olympic Games.

The spectacular 40-storey Pangu Plaza, which dominates the area next to the Bird's Nest Olympic stadium that was the centrepiece of the Beijing Games, went on sale for 24 hours on the auction site of Chinese internet giant Alibaba.

More than 145,000 internet users followed the auction, but only two bids were cast - with the winner snapping up the property for little more than its reserve price.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The buyer was YuCheng Zhiye, a Beijing-based property development and management company, according to the auction site.

The building, shaped like a modernist dragon, was put on sale by creditors after being seized from billionaire Guo Wengui, who fled into exile after being accused of corruption in 2014.

Now based in New York, he has become an outspoken critic of China's communist regime and President Xi Jinping, who he accuses of using an anti-graft campaign to bring down political opponents.

Mr Guo first bought a parcel of land to erect Pangu Plaza in 2002, but Beijing municipal authorities confiscated it five years later citing irregularities.

He regained control of the property after a sex tape emerged featuring Beijing deputy mayor Liu Zhihua, who was responsible for allocating land around where the Olympic venues were built. Liu was later found guilty of massive corruption and given a suspended death sentence.

The landmark Pangu Plaza consists of four office buildings making up the body of a dragon, with a uniquely shaped taller fifth structure as its head. It featured briefly in the 2014 movie Transformers: Age of Extinction.

In a video broadcast on Twitter last month, Mr Guo said the reserve price of the building was well undervalued. AFP

Real Estate

S-E Asia real estate markets stay the course amid global uncertainties

Li Ka-Shing firm makes US$3.3b bet pubs will survive Brexit

Ares raises 1.78b euro Europe property fund

Apartments in Manhattan’s financial district are languishing

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

Once sleepless in Singapore, now giving sweet dreams to the budget conscious

Editor's Choice

Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Striking a balance in market regulation

Must Read

Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

BT_20190821_AGEXPEDIA_3868367.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Technology

Expedia puts Asia front and centre in global push

BT_20190821_CCINEX21_3868762.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Inex, Nova Satra merge to tackle healthcare for Asian women

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly