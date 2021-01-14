You are here

Conservation shophouses in Tanjong Pagar and Outram Park up for sale

A pair at Teo Hong Road come with S$33m guide price; one at Tanjong Pagar has indicative price of S$10.2m
Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 5:50 AM
The property at 91 Tanjong Pagar Road (Michael Trio) is a four-minute walk from Tanjong Pagar MRT station and the upcoming Maxwell MRT station. It has a regular and column-free layout and high ceilings.
The freehold commercial conservation shophouses at13 and15 Teo Hong Road are in the Bukit Pasoh Conservation Area. They can be used for F&B, retail, office, serviced apartments or a hotel.
SEVERAL shophouses located in Tanjong Pagar and Outram Park have been put on the market on Wednesday, amid mounting demand for the property type.

A three-storey conservation shophouse with attic at 91 Tanjong Pagar Road is up for sale via expression of interest with an...

