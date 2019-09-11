You are here

Consortium led by South Korea's Mirae Asset to buy 15 US hotels from China's Anbang

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 9:53 AM

[SEOUL] A consortium led by South Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments said on Wednesday it agreed to buy 15 hotels in the United States from Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group in a deal valued at US$5.8 billion.

The hotels are located in New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles and other US cities, Mirae Asset Global Investments, an asset management arm of Mirae Asset Group, said in a statement.

"The size of the deal is about US$5.8 billion and the deal is expected to be closed by end of January next year," a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

